 Listen and Learn | Local News | Bend | The Source Weekly - Bend, Oregon
Become a Source Insider
The Source Weekly’s reporting is made possible by the power of your support. Be a part of it!
Search
Settings
Pin It
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

July 28, 2021 News » Local News

Listen and Learn 

Board members at Bend La-Pine Schools to meet with community members after hearingdissenting voices at its first meeting

By

After a return to in-person meetings, school board directors from Bend-La Pine Schools will host listening sessions to meet with the community members in a less formal setting than a typical board meeting, where public comment must be directly related to an agenda item. The first will take place on Thursday, July 29 from 5:30-7:30 pm in the Silver Rail Elementary School gymnasium, and will be hosted by Board Chair Melissa Barnes Dholakia and Vice-Chair Marcus LeGrand.

The first regular meeting was more contentious than what's typical for a school board. Over 100 protestors attended to oppose the selective masking of non-vaccinated students, masking students in general and the teaching of critical race theory. The audience was at times rambunctious, often applauding speakers who shared their beliefs and at one point demanding board members remove their masks. The board decided to continue fully masking students during summer school but the policy for the fall semester is still being determined.

COURTESY BEND LA PINE SCHOOL DISTRICT
  • Courtesy Bend La Pine School District

Local Republicans cried foul after the board's first meeting, when most of the school board was pictured without masks at an outdoor party.

"July 13 marked our return to in-person board meetings, following more than a year of virtual engagement," Dholakia said in a statement. "The volume of interest by our stakeholders to share their thoughts, concerns, and kudos—in person—is remarkable. It is our hope that this listening session, which includes a large venue, evening start and opportunity for conversation, will be convenient for potential participants and provide an environment for us to learn more from our parents, staff, students and community members."

Several board members echoed this sentiment at the board meeting, where they spoke about their willingness to hear criticism but stressed that arguments need to be formed in good faith and that both sides need to be willing to compromise.

"We are all sitting here at this table to listen to voices that are in the room and sometimes that can conflict with our own personal belief and our own personal identification of who we are, what our moral ground stands on," Zone 7 board member Janet Sarai Llerandi Gonzalez said. "My advice to all of you folks who continue to show up in support of your passions is to come in with an open mind and come in with the spirit of engaging rather than telling so that we can have honest conversations and that we can discuss the actual issues at hand."

People can sign up to speak at the forum on the BLP Schools website. The listening sessions are intended to be a continuing program, though only the one is scheduled at this time.

About The Author

Jack Harvel

Jack is originally from Kansas City, Missouri and has been making his way west since graduating from the University of Missouri, working a year and a half in Northeast Colorado before moving to Bend in the Spring of 2021. When not reporting he’s either playing folk songs (poorly) or grand strategy video games,...
More
Pin It
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Trending

Letters to the Editor 07/29/21
For some, new middle housing is an inconvenience. For others, not having it is devastating. Get ready for change.
A New Neighborhood Italian Restaurant
A Regal Double Feature
Lost Your Marbles?
Top Stories
Advertisement:

More Local News »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Readers also liked…

  • My Marvelous Mentors

    My Marvelous Mentors

    Jim Anderson pens a farewell to readers
    • by Jim Anderson
    • Aug 26, 2020
  • Santa Uncensored

    Santa Uncensored

    A retired mall Santa shares some of his most bizarre (and moving) experiences
    • by Cayla Clark
    • Dec 18, 2019

Calendar

See All
Today | Thu | Fri | Sat | Sun | Mon | Tue
Queen of the Balls - Drag Queen Bingo

Staff Pick
Queen of the Balls - Drag Queen Bingo - Open Space Event Studios

Fri., July 30, 8-10 p.m.
View All Our Picks
Kids | Food & Drink | Music | Outside
Submit an Event
Submitting an event is free and easy.

Newsletter Signup

Get Central Oregon daily news
directly in your inbox

Get Social

  • The Source Weekly

Latest in Local News

  • Local News »

    Survivors of Hiroshima in Bend and Redmond

    • By Nicole Vulcan
    • Jul 28, 2021
    Two "Peace Trees" were quietly planted in Central Oregon at the start of the pandemic More »

  • Local News »

    Timber!

    • By Jack Harvel
    • Jul 28, 2021
    A day in the life of a local arborist—who loves trees with a professional passion More »

  • Local News »

    Noticias en Español

    • By Por Jack Harvel Tracudico por Jéssica Sánchez-Millar
    • Jul 28, 2021
    El Plan de Ley de Rescate Estadounidense ofrece fondos que Bend utilizara para cumplir los objetivos de vivienda More »
  • More »

More by Jack Harvel

  • Protecting Pines in the Ochocos

    Protecting Pines in the Ochocos

    Logging areas in sensitive habitats were blocked after an appeal from conservationist groups
    • By Jack Harvel
    • Jul 28, 2021
  • Protect Bend Trees

    Protect Bend Trees

    One local woman is fighting to make sure the rush for missing middle housing doesn't come at the cost of Bend's trees
    • By Jack Harvel
    • Jul 28, 2021
  • Timber!

    Timber!

    A day in the life of a local arborist—who loves trees with a professional passion
    • By Jack Harvel
    • Jul 28, 2021
  • More »

Current Issue

Issue Cover

July 28-August 4, 2021

Special Issues

Want to advertise with us?

For info on print and digital advertising, >> Click Here

Special Issues & Guides

Restaurant Guide 2021

Restaurant Guide

Restaurant Guide 2021

The Leaflet — Spring 2021

The Leaflet

The Leaflet — Spring 2021

Central Oregon Pets - Spring 2021

Central Oregon Pets

Central Oregon Pets - Spring 2021

The Neighborhoods of Central Oregon

Central Oregon Visitors Guide

The Neighborhoods of Central Oregon

Central Oregon Give Guide 2020 ▶ [With Video]

Give Guide

Central Oregon Give Guide 2020 ▶ [With Video]

2020 Best of Central Oregon

Best Of

2020 Best of Central Oregon

Facebook
Twitter
Youtube
Email
Newsletters
Instagram
RSS

© 2021 LAY IT OUT INC | 704 NW GEORGIA AVE, BEND, OREGON 97703  |   Privacy Policy

Website powered by Foundation