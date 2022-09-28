LISTEN: Bend Don't Break with "The State of Bend" 🎧 

We got to speak with Marcus LeGrand and Anthony Broadman, founders of "The State of Bend" podcast, about being a platform through podcasting and being involved in the city of Bend. Listen to our Nicole Vulcan and Aaron Switzer from The Source Weekly talk with LeGrand and Broadman.
