August 25, 2022 News » Local News

Listen: Bend Votes with Eric Lint 🎧 

Eric Lint on the landscape of politics in Deschutes County and what trends he sees emerging during this 2022 election season.

Eric Lint has worked in politics across the Northwest, approaching it from a variety of perspectives. From newsroom to lobbyist,
click to enlarge SOURCE
  • Source
 congressional office to campaign trail, Lint now informally consults for civic groups and candidates across Central Oregon with a focus on data and outreach. He maintains the local politics blog Bend Votes at bendvotes.com.

In this podcast, Lint talks about the landscape of politics in Bend and Deschutes County and what trends he sees emerging during this 2022 election season.

LISTEN NOW:

