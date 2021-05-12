Listen: Changing the tide of homelessness in Central Oregon with Gwenn Wysling 

Gwenn Wysling has been the Executive Director of Bethlehem Inn, a non-profit providing shelter and aid to the homeless population in Central Oregon for over a decade. On April 27 it was announced that the organization would be given a grant through Project Turnkey to convert the Greenway Motel in Redmond into temporary housing for people experiencing homelessness.

Bethlehem Inn has experience converting hotels into shelters, as they did with their Bend location in 2007. Listen to learn more about the challenges facing homeless people in Central Oregon and how it is being addressed.

