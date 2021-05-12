 Listen: Changing the tide of homelessness in Central Oregon with Gwenn Wysling | Local News | Bend | The Source Weekly - Bend, Oregon
May 18, 2021 News » Local News

Listen: Changing the tide of homelessness in Central Oregon with Gwenn Wysling 

By

Gwenn Wysling has been the Executive Director of Bethlehem Inn, a non-profit providing shelter and aid to the homeless population in Central Oregon for over a decade. On April 27 it was announced that the organization would be given a grant through Project Turnkey to convert the Greenway Motel in Redmond into temporary housing for people experiencing homelessness.


Bethlehem Inn has experience converting hotels into shelters, as they did with their Bend location in 2007. Listen to learn more about the challenges facing homeless people in Central Oregon and how it is being addressed.

“Bend Don’t Break” is hosted by the Source Weekly’s publisher Aaron Switzer and co-hosted by Laurel Brauns. Every week, we feature a guest from the community with a new perspective on living through the COVID-19 pandemic including mental health professionals, economists, educators, artists, business people, local leaders and historians.
Related "A Piece of the Puzzle": A Redmond hotel will soon become the city's first year-round shelter thanks to funding from Project Turnkey, the statewide initiative to convert hotel and motels into housing
Like at Bethlehem Inn's Bend location, residents at the former Greenway Motel in Redmond will get &#10;three meals a day.
"A Piece of the Puzzle"
A Redmond hotel will soon become the city's first year-round shelter thanks to funding from Project Turnkey, the statewide initiative to convert hotel and motels into housing
By Hanna Merzbach
Local News

