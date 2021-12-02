Listen: Eliza Wilson of the Homeless Leadership Coalition 🎧
A talk about addressing homelessness from someone who's experienced it
Finding solutions for the unhoused is a hot topic in Bend and elsewhere, as housing gets more expensive and income inequality continues to grow. In Central Oregon, the Homeless Leadership Coalition is at the forefront of the effort to find solutions and to support those experiencing homelessness.
In this podcast, Eliza Wilson, a member of the Homeless Leadership Coalition and a program manager for Grandma's House talks about her own experiences as a young person experiencing homelessness, the misconceptions people have about the unhoused population and how local people can support their work.
