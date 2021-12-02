 Listen: Eliza Wilson of the Homeless Leadership Coalition 🎧 | Local News | Bend | The Source Weekly - Bend, Oregon
Become a Source Insider
The Source Weekly’s reporting is made possible by the power of your support. Be a part of it!
Search
Settings
Pin It
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

December 02, 2021 News » Local News

Listen: Eliza Wilson of the Homeless Leadership Coalition 🎧 

A talk about addressing homelessness from someone who's experienced it

Finding solutions for the unhoused is a hot topic in Bend and elsewhere, as housing gets more expensive and income inequality continues to grow. In Central Oregon, the Homeless Leadership Coalition is at the forefront of the effort to find solutions and to support those experiencing homelessness.

In this podcast, Eliza Wilson, a member of the Homeless Leadership Coalition and a program manager for Grandma's House talks about her own experiences as a young person experiencing homelessness, the misconceptions people have about the unhoused population and how local people can support their work.

LISTEN to the podcast:

Related A New Way to Manage Houseless Services?: After continued growth in the population without homes, Bend city councilors seek to centralize service providers
The most recent Point In Time Count shows a 13% increase in the unhoused population, consistent with the last several years. Though the reduction in chronic homelessness is promising, other demographics like youths and unaccompanied children trouble some officials.
A New Way to Manage Houseless Services?
After continued growth in the population without homes, Bend city councilors seek to centralize service providers
By Jack Harvel
Local News

Related Housing, Hospitals and Health: It's All Connected: The resurgence of COVID-19 and the Delta variant has hit Oregon once again
Housing, Hospitals and Health: It's All Connected
The resurgence of COVID-19 and the Delta variant has hit Oregon once again
Editorial

WATCH: The video version of the podcast:

Pin It
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Trending

Speaking of...

More Local News »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Readers also liked…

Calendar

See All
Today | Fri | Sat | Sun | Mon | Tue | Wed
Write4Rights 2021

Write4Rights 2021 - Downtown Bend Public Library - Brooks Room

Sat., Dec. 4, 12:30-5:30 p.m.
View All Our Picks
Kids | Food & Drink | Music | Outside
Submit an Event
Submitting an event is free and easy.

Newsletter Signup

Get Central Oregon daily news
directly in your inbox

Get Social

  • The Source Weekly

Latest in Local News

  • Local News »

    Source Weekly Update podcast 12/2/21 🎧

    • Dec 2, 2021
    Omicron variant, another delay for the ski season and a move for more renter support in this week's podcast More »

  • Local News »

    Back to Work?

    • By Jack Harvel
    • Dec 1, 2021
    A year and a half after a COVID-caused recession, employment numbers exceed pre-pandemic levels More »

  • Local News »

    Gifts For Those Who Like Staying In

    • Dec 1, 2021
    We've assembled Part 1 of this two-part Gift Guide to give local shoppers a way to support the Central Oregon economy and get great stuff, too! Best of all, you can buy these items all in one place! Find them at bendmarketplace.com More »
  • More »

Current Issue

Issue Cover

December 1- 8, 2021

Special Issues

Want to advertise with us?

For info on print and digital advertising, >> Click Here

Special Issues & Guides

Give Guide 2021

Give Guide

Give Guide 2021

The Leaflet — Fall 2021

The Leaflet

The Leaflet — Fall 2021

Central Oregon Pets - Fall 2021

Central Oregon Pets

Central Oregon Pets - Fall 2021

2021 Best of Central Oregon

Best Of

2021 Best of Central Oregon

Restaurant Guide 2021

Restaurant Guide

Restaurant Guide 2021

The Neighborhoods of Central Oregon

Central Oregon Visitors Guide

The Neighborhoods of Central Oregon

Facebook
Twitter
Youtube
Email
Newsletters
Instagram
RSS

© 2021 LAY IT OUT INC | 704 NW GEORGIA AVE, BEND, OREGON 97703  |   Privacy Policy

Website powered by Foundation