June 23, 2022 News » Local News

Listen: Greater Idaho, Lesser Oregon with Matt McCaw 🎧 

Nine counties in Oregon have voted in favor of exploring moving Oregon's border. We chat with the Crook County area leader about the movement.

By
For this edition of Bend Don't Break, the Source sits down with a leader the Greater Idaho movement, the effort to move Oregon’s border and fold more counties into the state of Idaho.
Matt McCaw is the Crook County Move Oregon’s Border Captain and has been actively involved with both Move Oregon’s Border and Citizens for Greater Idaho for almost two years. I am a lifelong Oregonian raised in Bend, father and foster-parent of 8. He and his wife and own several small businesses. They currently live in Powell Butte.

LISTEN NOW:

Nicole Vulcan

Nicole Vulcan has been editor of the Source since 2016. While the pandemic reduced "hobbies" to "aspirations," you can mostly find her raising chickens, walking dogs, riding all the bikes and attempting to turn a high desert scrap of land into a permaculture oasis. (Progress: slow.)
