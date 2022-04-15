 LISTEN: Jill Mahler of KPOV 🎧 | Local News | Bend | The Source Weekly - Bend, Oregon
April 15, 2022 News » Local News

LISTEN: Jill Mahler of KPOV 🎧 

The former station manager and executive director talks retirement and the future of the station

Jill Mahler recently stepped down from her role as station manager and executive director of KPOV, Bend's local non-profit community radio station. Mahler started her KPOV career in 2008, as part-time office manager of the then-fledgling station, with a passion for community and no media experience.
SOURCE
  • Source


Over the years she aided KPOV in growing from a small low-power station to a Central Oregon institution, overseeing operations with a small staff and about 100 volunteers. Needless to say, it was an exciting ride and a great learning experience. Mahler left her position in 2020, but has stayed involved with the station, assisting the new staff and sharing her institutional knowledge.

She's currently focused on reviving her neglected art practice and being a hands-on grandma to her two grandchildren, while staying open to whatever new opportunities and experiences come along. We chatted with Mahler about her experiences at the station and her hopes for the future of KPOV.

LISTEN NOW:
