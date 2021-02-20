 Listen: Kate Fitzpatrick of the Deschutes River Conservancy on Collaborative Stewardship 🎧 | Local News | Bend | The Source Weekly - Bend, Oregon
Become a Source Insider
The Source Weekly’s reporting is made possible by the power of your support. Be a part of it!
Search
Settings
Pin It
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

February 20, 2021 News » Local News

Listen: Kate Fitzpatrick of the Deschutes River Conservancy on Collaborative Stewardship 🎧 

The DRC was created to bring a wide range of voices to the table to address the impacts irrigation on the Deschutes River

By and
For this week’s episode of “Bend Don’t Break” we talk with Kate Fitzpatrick, the executive director of the Deschutes River Conservancy.

click to enlarge KATE FITZPATRICK
  • Kate Fitzpatrick
While there are quite a few environmental organizations in Central Oregon at least partially dedicated to restoring the Deschutes, the DRC is unique in both its mission and structure. Kate explains the history of the DRC: It was founded in the 1990s to function as a collaboration between various interest groups including farmers, recreation advocates, ranchers, environmentalists, loggers, tribal communities and government entities. The goal was to create market-based solutions to restore the Deschutes River. These include opportunities that allow water-rights holders to lease or sell their water back to the river, for example.


LISTEN NOW:

Fitzpatrick also provides listeners a brief history of the irrigation and water-rights system in Central Oregon and explains some of the challenges of working with such a wide spectrum of stakeholders. She also fills us in on the latest news about the Habitat Conservation Plan which was signed by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service in December 2020. The plan holds the irrigation districts accountable for a wide variety of conservation measures designed to protect the Oregon spotted frog, bull trout and steelhead, which are federally listed endangered species. The HCP also acts to shield the districts from liability.

Finally we discuss the politics and price tags behind piping projects throughout the region and why this method of water conservation is just one of many tools the DRC promotes to get more water back into the river.

Enjoying this story?

We depend on your support to help fund our coverage. Support local, independent media with a small monthly or one time contribution. Thank you!



Fitzpatrick worked for the DRC for 16 years before taking on the position of executive director in January 2021. Fitzpatrick earned her BS in geology from Colgate University and then an MS in environmental studies from the University of Oregon. She also worked in outdoor education for five years in Breckenridge, Colorado.

WATCH NOW:

“Bend Don’t Break” is hosted by the Source Weekly’s publisher Aaron Switzer and co-hosted by Laurel Brauns. Every week, we feature a guest from the community with a new perspective on living through the COVID-19 pandemic including mental health professionals, economists, educators, artists, business people, local leaders and historians.

Subscribe on iTunes by searching for "Source Weekly Update," or click the link below.

About The Authors

Laurel Brauns

Laurel Brauns

More
ASwitzer

Aaron Switzer

Aaron Switzer is the founder and publisher of the Source. He remains fascinated with art of communication even after being marinated in it for the past 30 years. He has many favorites but they pale in comparison to mountain biking on the middle fork of the Willamette with any family member who will go. Believes...
More
Pin It
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Trending

Letters to the Editor 2/18/21
Forging the West
Food Cart Pod Opening Soon in Prineville
Couch Country
A Midwinter Retreat to Anthony Lakes
Top Stories
Advertisement:

More Local News »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Readers also liked…

Calendar

See All
Today | Sun | Mon | Tue | Wed | Thu | Fri
10 Warning Signs of Alzheimer's

10 Warning Signs of Alzheimer's

Mon., Feb. 22, 3-4:30 p.m.
View All Our Picks
Kids | Food & Drink | Wellness | Outside
Submit an Event
Submitting an event is free and easy.

Newsletter Signup

Get Central Oregon daily news
directly in your inbox

Get Social

The Source Weekly

Latest in Local News

More by Laurel Brauns

More by Aaron Switzer

Current Issue

Issue Cover

February 17-24, 2021

Special Issues

Want to advertise with us?

For info on print and digital advertising, >> Click Here

Special Issues & Guides

Central Oregon Give Guide 2020 ▶ [With Video]

Give Guide

Central Oregon Give Guide 2020 ▶ [With Video]

Central Oregon Pets - Fall 2020

Central Oregon Pets

Central Oregon Pets - Fall 2020

2020 Best of Central Oregon

Best Of

2020 Best of Central Oregon

The Leaflet — Fall 2020

The Leaflet

The Leaflet — Fall 2020

Restaurant Guide 2020

Restaurant Guide

Restaurant Guide 2020

Facebook
Twitter
Youtube
Email
Newsletters
Instagram
RSS

© 2021 LAY IT OUT INC | 704 NW GEORGIA AVE, BEND, OREGON 97703  |   Privacy Policy

Website powered by Foundation