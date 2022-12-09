 Listen: Keeping Downtown Bend safe and beautiful with DBBA's Shannon Monihan 🎧 | The Source Weekly - Bend, Oregon
December 09, 2022 News » Local News

Listen: Keeping Downtown Bend safe and beautiful with DBBA's Shannon Monihan 🎧 

A chat with the new executive director of the Downtown Bend Business Association

Shannon Monihan is the New Executive director of the Downtown Bend Business Association that makes up approximately 400 businesses
click to enlarge SOURCE
  • Source
 downtown. With a 25+ year history in business development, branding and marketing, she is focused on applying some of her learned knowledge and wealth of experience to the Downtown Bend district. Monihan is a Bend resident and lifetime Oregonian from the Portland area.

Prior to her forming her own company she spent 15 + years working with startups in the medical aesthetics industry. With her kids all grown up and after spending a lifetime of just embracing Bend seasonally, she decided to make it her permanent home in spring of 2020.

LISTEN NOW:



While executive director is her full-time (actually more than full time) focus, she also comes from the world of tactical training and has owned and operated a women owned small business called Red Frog Team, which is a tactical apparel brand and focuses on educating folks on gun safety.

In this podcast, the Source Weekly chats with Monihan about her goals for the DBBA, how she works with other partners and more.

Related LISTEN: Bend Don't Break with "The State of Bend" 🎧: A chat with Bend's podcast platform "The State of Bend"
LISTEN: Bend Don't Break with "The State of Bend" 🎧
A chat with Bend's podcast platform "The State of Bend"
