January 12, 2022

Listen: Kim Gammond of City Club of Central Oregon 

Talking programming, challenges and the future of the City Club of Central Oregon

Kim Gammond joins the Bend Don't Break podcast this week, talking with the Source about her vision for the City Club of Central Oregon, its mission, future topics of conversation and the challenges the organization has faced in creating programming around community conversations during a global pandemic.

This conversation took place via Zoom, and there are a few hiccups in the recording—please excuse the occasional tech issue!

Kim Gammond is the Executive Director at the City Club of Central Oregon. A proud graduate of Bend Senior High School, she continued her education at the University of Oregon with a Bachelor of Arts in History and Political Science and Master of Science in Communication from Purdue University. Prior to City Club, Kim was the Communications and Public Affairs Director at the Central Oregon Association of REALTORS. Kim spent ten years working in fundraising and event management at the Pacific Forest Trust, the High Desert Museum and her own company, Specialized Events. She is a previous recipient of Accomplished Under 40 from Cascade Business News and a Certificate of Appreciation from the Redmond City Council for her work on the Redmond Centennial.

Kim is deeply involved in our community having served on the Bend2030 Leadership Alliance, Bend Midmarket Housing Workgroup Steering Committee, Bend Livability Conference Steering Committee, OSU Cascades Community Integration Committee and as University of Oregon Alumni Chapter President.

While not working hard, she enjoys swimming, cross-country skiing, reading and traveling alongside her husband, young son and a dog of indeterminant breed.

  • The Source Weekly

