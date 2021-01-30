 Listen: Oregon's U.S. Senator Ron Wyden on Green Energy, Cannabis and Big Tech 🎧 | Local News | Bend | The Source Weekly - Bend, Oregon
January 30, 2021 News » Local News

Listen: Oregon's U.S. Senator Ron Wyden on Green Energy, Cannabis and Big Tech 🎧 

By and
For this week’s “Bend Don’t Break” podcast we talk with Oregon’s U.S. Senator Ron Wyden who has been representing the state in Washington, D.C. for forty years. As he begins his tenure as the chair of the Senate Finance Committee, Wyden discusses his plans for investment in renewable energy and a 21st Century Civilian Conservation Core.

click to enlarge WIKIMEDIA
  • Wikimedia
Wyden comments on his commitment to fight for federal legalization of marijuana, especially in light of Oregon’s robust cannabis industry. We also ask Wyden about his thoughts on Section 230, the famous law that he authored more than twenty years ago. It shields Big Tech from liability based on its user’s posts. Critics on the left say social media companies should be responsible for the incitement of violence and hate speech, while those on the right believe the law allows social media companies to censor right-wing ideologies.

LISTEN NOW


Sen. Ron Wyden has held his seat in the Senate chamber since 1996. Before that, he served in the U.S. House of Representatives from 1981-1996 for Oregon’s 3rd Congressional District, which includes most of Portland.

Thanks to the new Democratic majority in the Senate after the Georgia run-offs, Sen. Wyden is serving as the chair to the Senate Finance Committee which makes him one of the most influential elected leaders in the Senate. He also deserves much of the credit for delivering the extra $600/week unemployment insurance benefit to Americans who were out of work due to the pandemic.

WATCH NOW

Enjoying this story?

We depend on your support to help fund our coverage. Support local, independent media with a small monthly or one time contribution. Thank you!




Listen to more from Ron Wyden on this week's episode of “Bend Don't Break,” hosted by the Source Weekly’s publisher Aaron Switzer and co-hosted by Laurel Brauns. Every week, we feature a guest from the community with a new perspective on living through the COVID-19 pandemic including mental health professionals, economists, educators, artists, business people, local leaders and historians.

About The Authors

Laurel Brauns

Laurel Brauns

More
ASwitzer

Aaron Switzer

Aaron Switzer is the founder and publisher of the Source. He remains fascinated with art of communication even after being marinated in it for the past 30 years. He has many favorites but they pale in comparison to mountain biking on the middle fork of the Willamette with any family member who will go. Believes...
More
