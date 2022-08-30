 Listen: Racial Equality in Central Oregon with Riccardo Waites 🎧 | The Source Weekly - Bend, Oregon
Become a Supporter
The Source Weekly’s reporting is made possible by the power of your support. Be a part of it!
Search
Settings
Pin It
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

August 30, 2022 News » Local News

Listen: Racial Equality in Central Oregon with Riccardo Waites 🎧 

Riccardo Waites on racial equality in central oregon, the Central Oregon Black Leaders Assembly, and We Black Radio.

R

iccardo Waites is a local leader dedicated to unifying and empowering the black/BIPOC community of Central Oregon and beyond. He is the founder and executive director of the Central Oregon Black Leaders Assembly (C.O.B.L.A.), founder of We Black Radio (WBR), Navy submarine veteran, father of nine, and Central Oregon resident of 22 years. Waites was compelled to organize his efforts in the wake of the murder of George Floyd in 2020.

click to enlarge SOURCE
  • Source

This Episode, Waites discusses C.O.B.L.A. programs, WBR, and the fight for racial equality in Central Oregon.







Listen Now:

Pin It
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Help make local journalism happen

We are committed to providing the Central Oregon community with well-researched news and impactful stories on local events. Your financial contribution ensures our work stays free for all. Contribute today!

Trending

More Local News »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Readers also liked…

Calendar

See All
Today | Wed | Thu | Fri | Sat | Sun | Mon
Understanding Alzheimer's and Dementia

Understanding Alzheimer's and Dementia - Downtown Bend Public Library - Brooks Room

Tue., Aug. 30, 2-3:30 p.m.
View All Our Picks
Kids | Food & Drink | Music | Outside
Submit an Event
Submitting an event is free and easy.

Newsletter Signup

Get Central Oregon daily news
directly in your inbox

Get Social

  • The Source Weekly

Latest in Local News

Current Issue

Issue Cover

August 24-30, 2023

Special Issues

Want to advertise with us?

For info on print and digital advertising, >> Click Here

Special Issues & Guides

2022 Best of Central Oregon

Best Of

2022 Best of Central Oregon

Restaurant Guide 2022

Restaurant Guide

Restaurant Guide 2022

The Leaflet - Spring 2022

The Leaflet

The Leaflet - Spring 2022

Central Oregon Pets - Spring 2022

Central Oregon Pets

Central Oregon Pets - Spring 2022

Takeout Guide: Central Oregon Pickup & Delivery

Takeout Guide

Takeout Guide: Central Oregon Pickup & Delivery

Give Guide 2021

Give Guide

Give Guide 2021

Facebook
Twitter
YouTube
Email
Newsletters
Instagram
RSS

© 2022 LAY IT OUT INC | 704 NW GEORGIA AVE, BEND, OREGON 97703  |   Privacy Policy

Website powered by Foundation