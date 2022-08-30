Listen: Racial Equality in Central Oregon with Riccardo Waites 🎧 

iccardo Waites is a local leader dedicated to unifying and empowering the black/BIPOC community of Central Oregon and beyond. He is the founder and executive director of the Central Oregon Black Leaders Assembly (C.O.B.L.A.), founder of We Black Radio (WBR), Navy submarine veteran, father of nine, and Central Oregon resident of 22 years. Waites was compelled to organize his efforts in the wake of the murder of George Floyd in 2020.

click to enlarge Source

This Episode, Waites discusses C.O.B.L.A. programs, WBR, and the fight for racial equality in Central Oregon.