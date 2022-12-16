 LISTEN: Redmond's Growth and Opportunities with Clifford Evelyn 🎧 | The Source Weekly - Bend, Oregon
December 16, 2022 News » Local News

LISTEN: Redmond's Growth and Opportunities with Clifford Evelyn 🎧 

Redmond, Oregon's first-ever Black city councilor talks about Redmond's growth, changes after the 2022 election and more

Clifford B Evelyn was born and raised in Harlem, New York by his Caribbean parents. Clifford attended New York University where he studied Business Administration. 
click to enlarge SOURCE
  • Source
He later attended Los Angeles Trade Tech where he studied Business Management. Clifford enlisted in the US Navy in 1977 and received an Honorable Discharge as a Petty Officer 2nd Class in 1985.

In 1989, Clifford was hired by the Clark County Sheriff’s Office, serving as Correctional Deputy, and then Sergeant, Lieutenant, and finally Commander. In 2017, Clifford was asked to be the Executive Board President for New Priorities Family Services, a (501) C3 non-profit counseling service located in Redmond, Oregon. In 2021, Clifford ran and was elected as the first Black person on the Redmond City Council.

In this podcast, Evelyn chats about his hopes for the future of Redmond following the 2022 election, reasons to visit Redmond and much more.

LISTEN NOW:


