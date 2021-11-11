 Listen: School boards and public input with Supt. Steve Cook and Board Chair Melissa Barnes Dholakia 🎧 | Local News | Bend | The Source Weekly - Bend, Oregon
Become a Source Insider
The Source Weekly’s reporting is made possible by the power of your support. Be a part of it!
Search
Settings
Pin It
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

November 11, 2021 News » Local News

Listen: School boards and public input with Supt. Steve Cook and Board Chair Melissa Barnes Dholakia 🎧 

Managing public concerns and more with leadership in Bend-La Pine Schools

School boards across the country have faced increasingly hostile public input this year over the purported inclusion of Critical Race Theory in K-12 schools, indoor masking and a host of other topics—and the school board in Bend and La Pine has definitely seen more than its usual share of this type of input.

In this podcast, Bend-La Pine Schools' board chair Melissa Barnes Dholakia and Superintendent Steve Cook talk about the role of school boards and how they manage public input, and offer an open invitation to members of the public to meet with them to discuss more about parental concerns.

Listen to the podcast:

Pin It
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Trending

Speaking of...

More Local News »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Readers also liked…

  • My Marvelous Mentors

    My Marvelous Mentors

    Jim Anderson pens a farewell to readers
    • by Jim Anderson
    • Aug 26, 2020
  • Make Masks Cool

    Make Masks Cool

    Bend nurses dole out PPE for fellow workers, after an angel donation falls in their laps
    • by Nicole Vulcan
    • Mar 31, 2020

Calendar

See All
Today | Fri | Sat | Sun | Mon | Tue | Wed
Doc and Connie Hatfield Sustainable Resource Lecture

Doc and Connie Hatfield Sustainable Resource Lecture - High Desert Museum

Thu., Nov. 11, 6-8 p.m.
View All Our Picks
Kids | Food & Drink | Music | Outside
Submit an Event
Submitting an event is free and easy.

Newsletter Signup

Get Central Oregon daily news
directly in your inbox

Get Social

  • The Source Weekly

Latest in Local News

Current Issue

Issue Cover

November 10-17, 2021

Special Issues

Want to advertise with us?

For info on print and digital advertising, >> Click Here

Special Issues & Guides

Give Guide 2021

Give Guide

Give Guide 2021

The Leaflet — Fall 2021

The Leaflet

The Leaflet — Fall 2021

Central Oregon Pets - Fall 2021

Central Oregon Pets

Central Oregon Pets - Fall 2021

2021 Best of Central Oregon

Best Of

2021 Best of Central Oregon

Restaurant Guide 2021

Restaurant Guide

Restaurant Guide 2021

The Neighborhoods of Central Oregon

Central Oregon Visitors Guide

The Neighborhoods of Central Oregon

Facebook
Twitter
Youtube
Email
Newsletters
Instagram
RSS

© 2021 LAY IT OUT INC | 704 NW GEORGIA AVE, BEND, OREGON 97703  |   Privacy Policy

Website powered by Foundation