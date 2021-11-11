Listen: School boards and public input with Supt. Steve Cook and Board Chair Melissa Barnes Dholakia 🎧 

S chool boards across the country have faced increasingly hostile public input this year over the purported inclusion of Critical Race Theory in K-12 schools, indoor masking and a host of other topics—and the school board in Bend and La Pine has definitely seen more than its usual share of this type of input.



In this podcast, Bend-La Pine Schools' board chair Melissa Barnes Dholakia and Superintendent Steve Cook talk about the role of school boards and how they manage public input, and offer an open invitation to members of the public to meet with them to discuss more about parental concerns.



Listen to the podcast: