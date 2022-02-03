 Listen: Sharing water with Kate Fitzpatrick of the Deschutes River Conservancy 🎧 | Local News | Bend | The Source Weekly - Bend, Oregon
Become a Source Insider
The Source Weekly’s reporting is made possible by the power of your support. Be a part of it!
Search
Settings
Pin It
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

February 03, 2022 News » Local News

Listen: Sharing water with Kate Fitzpatrick of the Deschutes River Conservancy 🎧 

Details on the new water bank program for farmers in the North Unit Irrigation District

Kate Fitzpatrick, executive director of the Deschutes River Conservancy, talks with Source Publisher Aaron Switzer about the new water bank pilot project for the North Unit Irrigation District, which allows farmers to obtain water from other water rights holders.

The program is aimed at easing some of the pain of ongoing drought for farmers who saw field lay fallow in 2020 and 2021 due to irrigation shortages.

Listen now:

Pin It
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Trending

More Local News »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Readers also liked…

Calendar

See All
Today | Fri | Sat | Sun | Mon | Tue | Wed
Central Oregon Polar Plunge

Central Oregon Polar Plunge - Riverbend Park

Sat., Feb. 5, 9 a.m.-1 p.m.
View All Our Picks
Kids | Food & Drink | Music | Outside
Submit an Event
Submitting an event is free and easy.

Newsletter Signup

Get Central Oregon daily news
directly in your inbox

Get Social

  • The Source Weekly

Latest in Local News

  • Local News »

    Not Delivering

    • By Jack Harvel
    • Feb 2, 2022
    With indoor dining back, restaurants grapple with delivery apps and their costly policies More »

  • Local News »

    Q&A with Bend's Favorite Redditor

    • By Jack Harvel
    • Feb 2, 2022
    Since September, one of the most accessible outlets for information on the Bend City Council comes from an unlikely source: Pseudonymous Redditor Tailor Glad More »

  • Local News »

    Anti-Masking Protest Targets Redmond High Schoolers

    • By Jack Harvel
    • Feb 2, 2022
    Protestors are urging students to demand mask use be made optional, and to go on strike this Friday if the district doesn't concede More »
  • More »

Current Issue

Issue Cover

Source Weekly February 3, 2022

Special Issues

Want to advertise with us?

For info on print and digital advertising, >> Click Here

Special Issues & Guides

Give Guide 2021

Give Guide

Give Guide 2021

The Leaflet — Fall 2021

The Leaflet

The Leaflet — Fall 2021

Central Oregon Pets - Fall 2021

Central Oregon Pets

Central Oregon Pets - Fall 2021

2021 Best of Central Oregon

Best Of

2021 Best of Central Oregon

Restaurant Guide 2021

Restaurant Guide

Restaurant Guide 2021

The Neighborhoods of Central Oregon

Central Oregon Visitors Guide

The Neighborhoods of Central Oregon

Facebook
Twitter
Youtube
Email
Newsletters
Instagram
RSS

© 2022 LAY IT OUT INC | 704 NW GEORGIA AVE, BEND, OREGON 97703  |   Privacy Policy

Website powered by Foundation