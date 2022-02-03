Listen: Sharing water with Kate Fitzpatrick of the Deschutes River Conservancy 🎧
Details on the new water bank program for farmers in the North Unit Irrigation District
Kate Fitzpatrick, executive director of the Deschutes River Conservancy, talks with Source Publisher Aaron Switzer about the new water bank pilot project for the North Unit Irrigation District, which allows farmers to obtain water from other water rights holders.
The program is aimed at easing some of the pain of ongoing drought for farmers who saw field lay fallow in 2020 and 2021 due to irrigation shortages.