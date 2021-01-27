Listen: Source Weekly Update 1/28 🎧 

In this week's podcast, we look into new indoor vs. outdoor guidelines issued by Gov. Kate Brown that will go into effect Jan. 29 and talk about what ahead-of-schedule vaccinations mean for seniors 75+.
Deschutes County and St. Charles Health System vaccinated more than 3,000 K-12 educators and school staff at the new vaccination clinic at the Deschutes County Fair & Expo Center over the Jan. 23-24 weekend More »
Starting Jan. 29, gyms, movie theaters and other places offering indoor activities in counties labeled "Extreme Risk" can allow some customers inside their establishments—though the numbers are limited to six people for establishments larger than 500 square feet. More »