April 21, 2021 News » Local News

Listen: Source Weekly Update 4/22 🎧 

New look for the Earth Day Fair & Parade this year

By
The Environmental Center's annual Earth Day Fair & Parade is getting a COVID-19 remake, including a virtual parade and interactive storytime for younger participants. Find out more details in this week’s podcast.

Ella Gann

