 Listen: Speaking for the trees with Roger Worthington 🎧 | Local News | Bend | The Source Weekly - Bend, Oregon
Become a Supporter
The Source Weekly’s reporting is made possible by the power of your support. Be a part of it!
Search
Settings
Pin It
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

June 02, 2022 News » Local News

Listen: Speaking for the trees with Roger Worthington 🎧 

The owner of Worthy Brewing chats about sustainability initiatives and the recent cutting of large trees in the Phil's Trail area

By
Roger Worthington lives to ride his mountain bike, play with his dog Diggy, and drink beer with friends. He owns Worthy Brewing; Indie Hops - a hop breeding company in the valley and a law firm in Los Angeles that specializes in asbestos cancer.
click to enlarge SUBMITTED
  • Submitted

He’s the president of the Worthy Garden Club, a non profit whose mission is to help connect people to the natural world so we can become better stewards.

Worthington joins the Bend Don't Break podcast to talk about his environmental stewardship, and his take on the recent extraction of big, carbon-storing trees in the Phil's Trail area of the Deschutes National Forest.

LISTEN NOW:


About The Author

Nicole Vulcan

Nicole Vulcan has been editor of the Source since 2016. While the pandemic reduced "hobbies" to "aspirations," you can mostly find her raising chickens, walking dogs, riding all the bikes and attempting to turn a high desert scrap of land into a permaculture oasis. (Progress: slow.)
More
Pin It
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Trending

More Local News »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Readers also liked…

  • Conservation Controversy

    Conservation Controversy

    Local irrigation districts have a plan to conserve water in the Deschutes River and protect endangered species, but environmental groups say it isn't enough
    • By Laurel Brauns
    • Nov 4, 2020
  • The Christmas Tree That Almost Killed Us

    The Christmas Tree That Almost Killed Us

    A local couple reflects on what went wrong after getting a ride out of the wilderness by Deschutes County Search and Rescue
    • By Lisa Sipe
    • Dec 23, 2020

Calendar

See All
Today | Fri | Sat | Sun | Mon | Tue | Wed
Houseplant Sale and Exchange!

Houseplant Sale and Exchange! - Stack Park

Sat., June 4, 2-4 p.m.
View All Our Picks
Kids | Food & Drink | Music | Outside
Submit an Event
Submitting an event is free and easy.

Newsletter Signup

Get Central Oregon daily news
directly in your inbox

Get Social

  • The Source Weekly

Latest in Local News

  • Local News »

    The Kids are Not All Right

    • By Jack Harvel
    • Jun 1, 2022
    Teenagers are experiencing the highest rates of hopelessness ever recorded. Local programs have been helpful, but barriers to mental health care remain More »

  • Local News »

    Unlucky Horseshoe

    • By Jack Harvel
    • Jun 1, 2022
    A Bend storage facility was claimed through eminent domain. Over five months later, some tenants say the owners never let them know they needed to move out. More »

  • Local News »

    Endicott Opts Out

    • By Jack Harvel
    • Jun 1, 2022
    The longtime Redmond Mayor announces he will not seek reelection More »
  • More »

More by Nicole Vulcan

Current Issue

Issue Cover

Source Weekly June 2, 2022

Special Issues

Want to advertise with us?

For info on print and digital advertising, >> Click Here

Special Issues & Guides

Restaurant Guide 2022

Restaurant Guide

Restaurant Guide 2022

The Leaflet - Spring 2022

The Leaflet

The Leaflet - Spring 2022

Central Oregon Pets - Spring 2022

Central Oregon Pets

Central Oregon Pets - Spring 2022

Takeout Guide: Central Oregon Pickup & Delivery

Takeout Guide

Takeout Guide: Central Oregon Pickup & Delivery

Give Guide 2021

Give Guide

Give Guide 2021

2021 Best of Central Oregon

Best Of

2021 Best of Central Oregon

Facebook
Twitter
YouTube
Email
Newsletters
Instagram
RSS

© 2022 LAY IT OUT INC | 704 NW GEORGIA AVE, BEND, OREGON 97703  |   Privacy Policy

Website powered by Foundation