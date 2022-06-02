Listen: Speaking for the trees with Roger Worthington 🎧 

R

oger Worthington lives to ride his mountain bike, play with his dog Diggy, and drink beer with friends. He owns Worthy Brewing; Indie Hops - a hop breeding company in the valley and a law firm in Los Angeles that specializes in asbestos cancer.He’s the president of the Worthy Garden Club, a non profit whose mission is to help connect people to the natural world so we can become better stewards.Worthington joins the Bend Don't Break podcast to talk about his environmental stewardship, and his take on the recent extraction of big, carbon-storing trees in the Phil's Trail area of the Deschutes National Forest.