Listen: The Politics Behind the Local Real Estate Industry with Tyler Neese 🎧 

For this week’s episode of “Bend Don’t Break” we spoke with Tyler Neese, the government affairs director for the Central Oregon Association of Realtors, also known as COAR. After the recent election we wanted to catch up with some local PACs that had an impact on the political process and COAR was one of the biggest contributors to candidates in local races.
During this discussion, Neese described the state of the real estate industry which has been booming as Bend continues to attract droves of remote workers from affluent West Coast cities. We also asked him about the politics of expanding Bend’s urban growth boundary and how Oregon laws may be contributing to the housing shortage. Finally we dove into policy changes at the state and local level which affect the real estate industry such as inclusionary zoning and real estate taxes to support social programs.
