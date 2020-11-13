 Listen: The Politics Behind the Local Real Estate Industry with Tyler Neese 🎧 | Local News | Bend | The Source Weekly - Bend, Oregon
November 13, 2020 News » Local News

Listen: The Politics Behind the Local Real Estate Industry with Tyler Neese 🎧 

The government affairs director of the Central Oregon Association of Realtors (COARS) weighs in on local and state real estate policy

By

TYLER NEESE
  • Tyler Neese
For this week’s episode of “Bend Don’t Break” we spoke with Tyler Neese, the government affairs director for the Central Oregon Association of Realtors, also known as COAR. After the recent election we wanted to catch up with some local PACs that had an impact on the political process and COAR was one of the biggest contributors to candidates in local races.

 

During this discussion, Neese described the state of the real estate industry which has been booming as Bend continues to attract droves of remote workers from affluent West Coast cities. We also asked him about the politics of expanding Bend’s urban growth boundary and how Oregon laws may be contributing to the housing shortage. Finally we dove into policy changes at the state and local level which affect the real estate industry such as inclusionary zoning and real estate taxes to support social programs.

LISTEN NOW and find "Bend Don't Break" on iTunes and SoundCloud:

 

Listen to more from Tyler Neese of the Central Oregon Association of Realtors on this week's episode of “Bend Don't Break,” hosted by the Source Weekly’s publisher Aaron Switzer and co-hosted by Laurel Brauns. Every week, we feature a guest from the community with a new perspective on living through the COVID-19 pandemic including mental health professionals, economists, educators, artists, business people, local leaders and historians. Subscribe on iTunes, Soundcloud or wherever you get your podcasts.

WATCH NOW:

About The Author

Laurel Brauns

Laurel Brauns

More
More by Laurel Brauns

