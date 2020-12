Listen: The Story Behind Central Oregon Gives 🎧 

F

or this week’s episode of “ Bend Don’t Break ” we spoke with Rys Fairbrother of What If We Could, and Aaron Switzer, thepublisher and founder of Central Oregon Gives . Both Switzer and Fairbrother have been working to help nonprofits for years through sponsorships, marketing and storytelling. The Central Oregon Gives program combines all three strategies within a simple digital platform that connects local nonprofits with new potential donors. Each time someone makes a donation, they receive a “perk” or free prize like a beer or a cup of coffee from a local business that has donated to help make the program a success. Last year, CentralOregonGives.org raised over half a million dollars for 72 local organizations ranging from children’s advocacy groups to environmental watch dogs.To be a part of this incredible community effort to help out local nonprofits, visit CentralOregonGives.org before December 31, 2020.Listen to more from Rys Fairbrother and Aaron Switzer on this week's episode of “ Bend Don't Break ” hosted by thepublisher Aaron Switzer and co-hosted by Laurel Brauns. Every week, we feature a guest from the community with a new perspective on living through the COVID-19 pandemic including mental health professionals, economists, educators, artists, business people, local leaders and historians.We'd love to hear from you. Send us an email. Subscribe on iTunes by searching for “ The Source Weekly Update ” or clicking the image below: