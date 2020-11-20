Listen: Working Across the Aisle with Former Oregon House Rep. Judy Stiegler 🎧 

For this week’s episode of “Bend Don’t Break” we spoke with Judy
Stiegler who served in the Oregon State Legislature for House District 54 from
2009-2011 and is now an instructor of political science at OSU - Cascades. (This
district covers the City of Bend and was won by Deputy District Attorney Jason
Kropf in the recent election.) Stiegler and her husband Mike Dugan have been
involved in Bend’s political scene for the past 42 years and we wanted to hear
her historical perspective on the results of the state and local elections.
Stiegler ran three campaigns for House District 54 over the
course of her career. Although negative advertising played a role, she said she
believed the race between Kropf and incumbent Republican Cheri Helt had taken a
much darker turn than races in the past due to some unsubstantiated accusations
made by Helt. We discussed the influence of money the race: these candidates
raised more than double the funds Stiegler and her opponents collected just ten
years ago.
Stiegler also talked about the changing demographics of
Deschutes County: A progressive wave swept through the races for Bend City
Council and County Commissioner this year unseating a number of conservatives
supported by the business and real estate industry.
A decade ago, Stiegler recalled, Central Oregon had a strong
Tea Party movement which may have been the reason she lost her campaign for
re-election. It erupted as a backlash against the inequities of the Wall Street
bailouts after the housing market collapsed (the bust in Bend was particularly
devastating) and also in reaction to the nation’s first Black president,
Stiegler said. But today politics are even more polarized, especially in
Oregon, where Republicans walked out of the last official lawmaking session
(for the fifth time) to protest an ambitious climate change bill supported by
the majority of Oregonians. Stiegler offered some words of wisdom for incoming
elected officials and described how she developed a reputation for “working
across the aisle” in the Oregon House of Representatives.
