 From Portland to Bend, Smash Burger Location Opens
August 03, 2022 Food & Drink » Chow

From Portland to Bend, Smash Burger Location Opens 

By

A popular Portland-based smash burger truck is now open in Old Town Bend. MidCity SmashBurger had its soft opening in mid July at its new location adjacent to Boneyard Beer’s original taproom on Lake Place (not Boneyard’s pub).

After starting out as a pop-up in New Orleans, owner Mike Alridge went on to open two locations in north and southeast Portland, according to its website, before expanding to Bend this year. The cart’s classic, the “Smashy Boi,” is a burger “smashed flat beneath a cast-iron press, resulting in thin and crispy patties. The burgers are covered in American cheese, and Smash Sauce, and served up on Franz burger buns,” all for $6. The Bend location is at 37 NW Lake Place in Bend.

COURTESY MIDCITY SMASHBURGER
  • Courtesy MidCity Smashburger

MidCity Smashburger
37 NW Lake Place, Bend
midcitysmashburger.com

Nicole Vulcan

Nicole Vulcan has been editor of the Source since 2016. While the pandemic reduced "hobbies" to "aspirations," you can mostly find her raising chickens, walking dogs, riding all the bikes and attempting to turn a high desert scrap of land into a permaculture oasis. (Progress: slow.)
