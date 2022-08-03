From Portland to Bend, Smash Burger Location Opens 

A popular Portland-based smash burger truck is now open in Old Town Bend. MidCity SmashBurger had its soft opening in mid July at its new location adjacent to Boneyard Beer’s original taproom on Lake Place (not Boneyard’s pub).



After starting out as a pop-up in New Orleans, owner Mike Alridge went on to open two locations in north and southeast Portland, according to its website, before expanding to Bend this year. The cart’s classic, the “Smashy Boi,” is a burger “smashed flat beneath a cast-iron press, resulting in thin and crispy patties. The burgers are covered in American cheese, and Smash Sauce, and served up on Franz burger buns,” all for $6. The Bend location is at 37 NW Lake Place in Bend.



Courtesy MidCity Smashburger

MidCity Smashburger

37 NW Lake Place, Bend

midcitysmashburger.com