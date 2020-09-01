 Little Bites - Here's What's New! | Chow | Bend | The Source Weekly - Bend, Oregon
September 01, 2020 Food & Drink » Chow

Little Bites - Here's What's New! 

Burgers, hops harvest. Here’s what’s new on the Bend foodie (and drink-y) scene!

By

Hops Harvest at Crux 

Crux Fermentation Project is putting on a parking-lot hops harvest in conjunction with the Central Oregon Beer Angels. Bring your crew down to Crux on Tue., Sep. 15 from 7am to noon and pick hops to your heart’s content. Participants who stick around to the end will get to throw their pickins into the Off the Fence hopback, ultimately contributing to the fresh hop ale that is made with the Cascade hops—picked right from the parking lot fence. Crux provides coffee, donuts and an ice-cold beer to cap off the harvest. The work is outdoors, making social distancing easy—but don’t forget your mask!  

 

Chow Burger is simple and unassuming... but what more could you really want from a neighborhood burger joint?
  Cayla Clark
  • Chow Burger is simple and unassuming... but what more could you really want from a neighborhood burger joint?

Chow Burger Arrives

A new burger joint has just opened its doors on the west side of Bend. Chow Burger is nestled in between The Lot and Hutch’s Bicycles, and is about as classically simplistic as it appears. The menu is minimalistic: a single, a double, fries and milkshakes. Chow Burger goes slightly above and beyond by offering a vegan burger and a lettuce-wrapped option.  

The fries might be the highlight of the no-fuss lunch stop: crispy on the outside, fluffy on the inside and paired with a lovely mayo-based fry sauce. 10/10 worth the price.  

Cayla Clark

Cayla Clark

Cayla graduated from UCLA with a degree in playwriting, soon after realizing that playwriting is not a viable career option. Fortunately, this led her to journalism, and she is thrilled to be part of such a unique and fun-loving team. Upcoming local events? Send them her way!
