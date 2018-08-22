Search
August 22, 2018 Food & Drink » Chow

Riff Wins Best Nitro at Cold Brew Fest 

Riff Cold Brew's Off The Cuff took home the Best Nitro award at the world's largest cold-brewed festival in Vancouver, Wash.

"Off The Cuff was incredibly smooth and delicious while highlighting the rich favors I expect to get from a great coffee," said Judge Zach Perkins. "The texture was perfect— my go-to for cold brews is typically "still," but Riff might have me converted!" Off The Cuff is cold brewed artisanal black coffee with notes of dark chocolate and toffee.



Riff Cold Brew Coffee
riffcoldbrewed.com


