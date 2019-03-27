Little Bites 

The Easter bunny is almost here! If you've decided to go out for holiday brunch this year, we've found local restaurants and resorts hosting all sorts of sweet and savory buffets.

click to enlarge Pixabay

Broken Top Club

Brunch includes a visit from the Easter Bunny, so don't forget your camera.

Sun., April 21. 10am-2pm

62000 Broken Top Dr., Bend

541-383-8200

brokentop.com

$47 members, $51 non-members, kids 5 and under free

10 Below

Holiday brunch includes breakfast favorites, baked goods, fresh salads, iced seafood, ham, salmon and chicken, a prime rib carving station, dessert and more. Live entertainment from Georges Bouhey performing jazz piano. Includes complimentary valet parking.

Sun., April 21., 10am-1:30pm 10 NW Minnesota Ave. Ste. 120, Bend

541-382-8436

oxfordhotelbend.com

$50 adults, $24 ages 6 to 12, 5 and under free

Bend Golf Club

If you're looking for an Easter egg hunt with brunch, this is it. The egg hunt starts at noon by age group. Prizes are given to eggs found with a token.

Sun., April 21.9am-2pm 61045 Country Club Dr., Bend

541-322-5773

bendgolfclub.com

$37 adults, $16 ages 5 to 11

Brasada Ranch

A farm-to-table brunch with a deviled egg station, carving station, benedicts, soup, salad, dessert, seafood station, omelets, cheese and charcuterie, and a kid's station. After brunch the littles head to the Range Lawn for an Easter Egg hunt with special golden eggs that hold exciting prizes.

Sun., April 21. 9am-3pm

16986 SW Brasada Ranch Rd., Powell Butte

866-373-4882

brasada.com

$51 adults, $24 children

Pronghorn Resort

The special Easter brunch menu is filled with options: shrimp bisque, a selection of salads, assorted cheese and breads, soft shell crab and prawn scampi, Provence vegetable tian, mushroom lasagna, truffle gnocchi, honey ham, chocolate egg cheesecake, carrot cake, crème caramel and more.

Sun., April 21.11am-3:30pm 65600 Pronghorn Club Dr.., Bend

866-320-5024

pronghornresort.com

$59 adults, $18 ages 6 to 13

Sunriver Resort

Carson's American Kitchen at the resort features a brunch with traditional favorites like eggs benedict, omelets, pancakes, French toast, blintz, a prime rib and salmon in puff pastry carving station, peel and eat shrimp, a dessert station, sushi bar with assorted rolls and more.

Sun., April 21. 8am-1pm 17600 Center Drive, Sunriver

855-420-8206

destinationhotels.com/sunriver-resort

$55 adults, $29 children, 5 and under free

Riverhouse on the Deschutes

The convention center is offering a full buffet including fresh pastries, scones, salads, Northwest chilled seafood, charcuterie and cheese, carving station, omelet station, Belgian waffle station, hot buffet and dessert bar.

Sun., April 21. 10am-2pm 3075 N. Business 97, Bend

888-919-9148

riverhouse.com

$49 adults, $42 seniors, $19 ages 6 to 12, 5 and under free