Little Bites 

The Easter bunny is almost here! If you've decided to go out for holiday brunch this year, we've found local restaurants and resorts hosting all sorts of sweet and savory buffets.
Broken Top Club
10 BelowHoliday brunch includes breakfast favorites, baked goods, fresh salads, iced seafood, ham, salmon and chicken, a prime rib carving station, dessert and more. Live entertainment from Georges Bouhey performing jazz piano. Includes complimentary valet parking.
Bend Golf ClubIf you're looking for an Easter egg hunt with brunch, this is it. The egg hunt starts at noon by age group. Prizes are given to eggs found with a token.
Brasada RanchA farm-to-table brunch with a deviled egg station, carving station, benedicts, soup, salad, dessert, seafood station, omelets, cheese and charcuterie, and a kid's station. After brunch the littles head to the Range Lawn for an Easter Egg hunt with special golden eggs that hold exciting prizes.
Pronghorn ResortThe special Easter brunch menu is filled with options: shrimp bisque, a selection of salads, assorted cheese and breads, soft shell crab and prawn scampi, Provence vegetable tian, mushroom lasagna, truffle gnocchi, honey ham, chocolate egg cheesecake, carrot cake, crème caramel and more.
Sunriver ResortCarson's American Kitchen at the resort features a brunch with traditional favorites like eggs benedict, omelets, pancakes, French toast, blintz, a prime rib and salmon in puff pastry carving station, peel and eat shrimp, a dessert station, sushi bar with assorted rolls and more.
Riverhouse on the DeschutesThe convention center is offering a full buffet including fresh pastries, scones, salads, Northwest chilled seafood, charcuterie and cheese, carving station, omelet station, Belgian waffle station, hot buffet and dessert bar.
Fresh from the press: Get all our print stories, delivered to your inbox every Thursday.