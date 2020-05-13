Little Feet on the Street 

We asked these 3rd graders from Miller Elementary, "What do you think your dad would consider to be a perfect Father's Day?"
Ethan: Taking him out to Spork and getting him new bike stuff because he loves to bike.
Faye: Not having to go to work and having a few presents by his bed when he wakes up.
Aspen: Giving him a football that says "Dad" and take him to a movie.
Molly: Having everyone at the beach, the whole entire family, just having fun.
Luke: Breakfast in bed and then getting to stay in bed and watch sports on TV for the entire day.
Bailey: Probably to play sports or hike with me and my brother all day.
Kathryn: Mountain biking and spending time with my family and we would make him a mashed potato and meatloaf cake because he doesn't like cake, but he loves mashed potatoes.
Porter: One of our traditions on Father's Day is going to my grandparents' house and having a BBQ and a cake.
Cole: Making him pizza and going to an Elks game or going to a Niners game.