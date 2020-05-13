Little Feet on the Street 

We asked these 3rd graders from Miller Elementary, "What do you think your dad would consider to be a perfect Father's Day?"



Ethan: Taking him out to Spork and getting him new bike stuff because he loves to bike.

Submitted

Ethan

Submitted

Faye

Submitted

Aspen

Submitted

Molly

Submitted

Luke

Submitted

Bailey

Submitted

Kathryn

Submitted

Porter

Submitted

Cole

Faye: Not having to go to work and having a few presents by his bed when he wakes up.Aspen: Giving him a football that says "Dad" and take him to a movie.Molly: Having everyone at the beach, the whole entire family, just having fun.Luke: Breakfast in bed and then getting to stay in bed and watch sports on TV for the entire day.Bailey: Probably to play sports or hike with me and my brother all day.Kathryn: Mountain biking and spending time with my family and we would make him a mashed potato and meatloaf cake because he doesn't like cake, but he loves mashed potatoes.Porter: One of our traditions on Father's Day is going to my grandparents' house and having a BBQ and a cake.Cole: Making him pizza and going to an Elks game or going to a Niners game.