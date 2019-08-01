Back to Source
July 30, 2019 Bend Nest » Culture

Little Feet on the Street 

We asked these day campers at The Athletic Club of Bend, "What would you do if you were principal for a day?"

Poppy, 9: Teach about animals and why they are important to the planet. Then, I'd give a test and if they passed, I'd throw a party.

Lou, 8: Let everyone play Minecraft.

Ashely, 10: Teach people about lizards and lizards about people.

Eli, 10: Take everyone biking and have them all pitch in to buy me the bike that I want.

Liana, 9: Take the whole school on a field trip to the beach, stay overnight in a hotel and then go to the aquarium.

Inga, 4: Have a real unicorn come to the school.

Paisley, 7: Field day, all day!

Anabell, 9: Give a big speech and teach basketball and baking classes.

Jack, 10: Two hours of math with a good math teacher because I love math.

