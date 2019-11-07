 Little Feet on the Street | Culture | Bend | The Source Weekly - Bend, Oregon
Back to Source
Pin It
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

November 07, 2019 Bend Nest » Culture

Little Feet on the Street 

We asked these kids at the Boys & Girls Clubs of Bend, "What are some ways you spend special time with family?"

We asked these kids at the Boys & Girls Clubs of Bend, "What are some ways you spend special time with family?"

Blakely, 6: When it's Thanksgiving, my grandparents have a big feast for our whole family. I get to sit at the kid's table with my cousins.

Blakely - SUBMITTED
  • Submitted
  • Blakely

Preston, 9: Having sleepovers with my cousins at our grandma and grandpas house. We eat fun things and watch Harry Potter.

Preston - SUBMITTED
  • Submitted
  • Preston

Keanu, 8: My mom takes me to fun places, rides bikes with me, provides me with good food. We have movie nights, hang out and relax and we love to eat ice cream on Sundays.

Keanu - SUBMITTED
  • Submitted
  • Keanu

Jayce, 6: My grandma made me a Pikachu cake for my birthday.

Jayce - SUBMITTED
  • Submitted
  • Jayce

Hudsyn, 7: Just feeling my mom's love.

Hudsyn - SUBMITTED
  • Submitted
  • Hudsyn

Haidon, 11: Watching a Bears game with my grandpa.

Haidon - SUBMITTED
  • Submitted
  • Haidon

Alia, 7: Going out to lunch and having pasta!

Alia - SUBMITTED
  • Submitted
  • Alia

Mia, 11: My grandparents took me on a trip to the coast. My grandma let me buy something special and my grandpa took me to my favorite restaurant.

Mia - SUBMITTED
  • Submitted
  • Mia

Conner, 8: They help me with stuff and are nice to me.

Conner - SUBMITTED
  • Submitted
  • Conner

True, 8: My Great Grandma is really cool and nice. When we get to spend time with her, she makes really good soup.

True - SUBMITTED
  • Submitted
  • True
Pin It
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

More Culture »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Newsletter Signup

Cascades Reader Logo Cascades Reader

Get your daily dose of news for Central Oregon and beyond, delivered to your inbox five days a week. Powered by the Source Weekly.

Latest in Culture

Special Issues & Guides

Central Oregon Pets - Fall 2019

Central Oregon Pets

Central Oregon Pets - Fall 2019

The Leaflet — Fall 2019

The Leaflet

The Leaflet — Fall 2019

Breakfast & Lunch Guide 2019

Breakfast & Lunch Guide

Breakfast & Lunch Guide 2019

Let the Good Times Roar

Best Of

Let the Good Times Roar

Happy Hour Guide - Summer 2019

Happy Hour Guide

Happy Hour Guide - Summer 2019

Visitor's Guide: Stoked on Central Oregon since 1997

Scout

Visitor's Guide: Stoked on Central Oregon since 1997

Restaurant Guide 2019

Restaurant Guide

Restaurant Guide 2019

Facebook
Twitter
Youtube
Email
Newsletters
Instagram
RSS

© 2019 LAY IT OUT INC | 704 NW GEORGIA AVE, BEND, OREGON 97703  |   Privacy Policy

Website powered by Foundation