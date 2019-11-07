Little Feet on the Street 

We asked these kids at the Boys & Girls Clubs of Bend, "What are some ways you spend special time with family?"

Blakely, 6: When it's Thanksgiving, my grandparents have a big feast for our whole family. I get to sit at the kid's table with my cousins.

Preston, 9: Having sleepovers with my cousins at our grandma and grandpas house. We eat fun things and watch Harry Potter.

Keanu, 8: My mom takes me to fun places, rides bikes with me, provides me with good food. We have movie nights, hang out and relax and we love to eat ice cream on Sundays.

Jayce, 6: My grandma made me a Pikachu cake for my birthday.

Hudsyn, 7: Just feeling my mom's love.

Haidon, 11: Watching a Bears game with my grandpa.

Alia, 7: Going out to lunch and having pasta!

Mia, 11: My grandparents took me on a trip to the coast. My grandma let me buy something special and my grandpa took me to my favorite restaurant.

Conner, 8: They help me with stuff and are nice to me.

True, 8: My Great Grandma is really cool and nice. When we get to spend time with her, she makes really good soup.