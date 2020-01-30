Little Feet on the Street 

We asked these kids at Cottage Day Care: If you could make anything out of snow and have it come to life, what would you create?

Irie, 6: A snow puppy! Because it is my favorite animal.

Walter, 6: A talking snowman.

Marty, 6: A vanilla snowshake, like a milkshake so I could drink it.

Hunter, 4: A snow castle so I could throw snowballs at it.

Clive, 3: a Superman car because it's super cool.

Emerson, 5: A real snowman that was funny.

Larkin, 4: A tiny little snow bunny.

Iris, 4: A snow castle to have a really cool house.

Shylee, 3: A kitty because it could become alive.