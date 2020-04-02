Little Feet On The Street 

We asked these preschoolers at Inspire Early Learning Center:

What would you like to do to make your mom feel special this Mother's Day?

Lachlin 5 - Ask a teacher to print a photo of me and then I would draw hearts and flowers and trees on it for her.

Charlie 5 - Give her a dark, red rose.

Jack 4 - I would like to give her presents that she likes and make sure no one was mean to her.

Wyatt 3 - Cookies and yogurt!

Elanor 3 - I would make something with food from the pantry and my brother Owen would help me.

Holden 5 - Her favorite color is blue so I would get her blue flowers.

Emme 2 - Blow bubbles with her!

James 3 - I would give her my toys.

Amelia 2 - Give her salmon and broccoli and coffee.