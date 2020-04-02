 Little Feet On The Street | Culture | Bend | The Source Weekly - Bend, Oregon
Back to Source
Pin It
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

April 02, 2020 Bend Nest » Culture

Little Feet On The Street 

We asked these preschoolers at Inspire Early Learning Center: What would you like to do to make your mom feel special this Mother's Day?

By

We asked these preschoolers at Inspire Early Learning Center:

What would you like to do to make your mom feel special this Mother's Day?

Lachlin 5 - Ask a teacher to print a photo of me and then I would draw hearts and flowers and trees on it for her.

Lachlin - BENDNEST
  • BendNest
  • Lachlin

Charlie 5 - Give her a dark, red rose.

Charlie - BENDNEST
  • BendNest
  • Charlie

Jack 4 - I would like to give her presents that she likes and make sure no one was mean to her.

Jack - BENDNEST
  • BendNest
  • Jack

Wyatt 3 - Cookies and yogurt!

Wyatt - BENDNEST
  • BendNest
  • Wyatt

Elanor 3 - I would make something with food from the pantry and my brother Owen would help me.

Elanor - BENDNEST
  • BendNest
  • Elanor

Holden 5 - Her favorite color is blue so I would get her blue flowers.

Holden - BENDNEST
  • BendNest
  • Holden

Emme 2 - Blow bubbles with her!

Emme - BENDNEST
  • BendNest
  • Emme

James 3 - I would give her my toys.

James - BENDNEST
  • BendNest
  • James

Amelia 2 - Give her salmon and broccoli and coffee.

Amelia - BENDNEST
  • BendNest
  • Amelia

Pin It
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

More Culture »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Newsletter Signup

Cascades Reader Logo Cascades Reader

Get your daily dose of news for Central Oregon and beyond, delivered to your inbox five days a week. Powered by the Source Weekly.

Latest in Culture

More by Amanda Klingman

  • Little Feet on the Street

    Little Feet on the Street

    We asked these kids at Cottage Day Care: If you could make anything out of snow and have it come to life, what would you create?
    • by Amanda Klingman
    • Jan 30, 2020
  • More »

Special Issues & Guides

Central Oregon Pets - Spring 2020

Central Oregon Pets

Central Oregon Pets - Spring 2020

The Leaflet — Spring 2020

The Leaflet

The Leaflet — Spring 2020

Happy Hour Guide - Winter 2020

Happy Hour Guide

Happy Hour Guide - Winter 2020

Breakfast & Lunch Guide 2019

Breakfast & Lunch Guide

Breakfast & Lunch Guide 2019

Let the Good Times Roar

Best Of

Let the Good Times Roar

Visitor's Guide: Stoked on Central Oregon since 1997

Scout

Visitor's Guide: Stoked on Central Oregon since 1997

Restaurant Guide 2019

Restaurant Guide

Restaurant Guide 2019

Facebook
Twitter
Youtube
Email
Newsletters
Instagram
RSS

© 2020 LAY IT OUT INC | 704 NW GEORGIA AVE, BEND, OREGON 97703  |   Privacy Policy

Website powered by Foundation