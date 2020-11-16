 Little Feet on the Street | Culture | Bend | The Source Weekly - Bend, Oregon
November 16, 2020 Bend Nest » Culture

Little Feet on the Street 

We asked these kids at Minds Outside: If you could have one wish for your community, what would it be?

By
BENDNEST
  • BendNest

Miles Wiater

"Happiness. For everyone to be happy and be nice to everybody around them."

