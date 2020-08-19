Little Sips 

Coverage for Central Oregon, by Central Oregonians.
10 Barrel Brewing Co. will make an appearance at a virtual tasting of sour beers on, Thursday, Aug. 20 at 5pm. During the tasting, certified brew experts Mick O'Halloran and Rob Jeffrey will walk participants through a flight of five pucker-worthy beers (which participants will need to pick up beforehand), including 10 Barrel's Cucumber Sour Crush. Aficionados will have the opportunity to ask questions live during the virtual tasting, and tickets are only $10. Not bad for a lifetime of extensive sour knowledge to show off during socially distanced backyard BBQs.
Tickets available at: budweisertours.com/
On Sunday, Aug. 23 from 1-4pm, wine and jazz lovers alike can catch a complimentary performance by Lisa Day and Friends on the Maragas Winery lawn. Maragas will offer a cheese plate, a Mediterranean appetizer plate, wine, beer and soft drinks for purchase. Groups of 10 or fewer will be permitted and masks will be required indoors (but not on the lawn with safe social distancing in place). There are few things as sophisticated to do on a Sunday than sip on a regional bottle of vino, nibble on brie and take in the smooth sounds of talented local musicians. Note: This is event is ongoing – if you can't make it this Sunday, stop by the next!
On Saturday, Aug. 22 from 4-9pm, vineyards from across the west coast will gather at General Duffy's Waterhole in Redmond for the WineFest we've all been praying for. Tickets are $30 and will get you a wine glass, a single drink token and a carrying bag for all of your swag. Jam out to live music by The High Street Band as you swirl and sip, and grab some grub from the food carts if you start jamming out a little too hard (wink wink).
Tickets available at: generalduffys.com
