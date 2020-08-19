 Little Sips | Chow | Bend | The Source Weekly - Bend, Oregon
August 19, 2020 Food & Drink » Chow

Little Sips 

Three booze-related events to get you through the hot, hot week

By

Pucker Up

10 Barrel Brewing Co. will make an appearance at a virtual tasting of sour beers on, Thursday, Aug. 20 at 5pm. During the tasting, certified brew experts Mick O'Halloran and Rob Jeffrey will walk participants through a flight of five pucker-worthy beers (which participants will need to pick up beforehand), including 10 Barrel's Cucumber Sour Crush. Aficionados will have the opportunity to ask questions live during the virtual tasting, and tickets are only $10. Not bad for a lifetime of extensive sour knowledge to show off during socially distanced backyard BBQs.

Virtual sour beer tasting featuring 10 Barrel&#39;s Cucumber Sour Crush. - 10 BARREL BREWING CO.
  • 10 Barrel Brewing Co.
  • Virtual sour beer tasting featuring 10 Barrel's Cucumber Sour Crush.

Tickets available at: budweisertours.com/

Charcuterie, Wine and Jazz

On Sunday, Aug. 23 from 1-4pm, wine and jazz lovers alike can catch a complimentary performance by Lisa Day and Friends on the Maragas Winery lawn. Maragas will offer a cheese plate, a Mediterranean appetizer plate, wine, beer and soft drinks for purchase. Groups of 10 or fewer will be permitted and masks will be required indoors (but not on the lawn with safe social distancing in place). There are few things as sophisticated to do on a Sunday than sip on a regional bottle of vino, nibble on brie and take in the smooth sounds of talented local musicians. Note: This is event is ongoing – if you can't make it this Sunday, stop by the next!

WineFest 2020

On Saturday, Aug. 22 from 4-9pm, vineyards from across the west coast will gather at General Duffy's Waterhole in Redmond for the WineFest we've all been praying for. Tickets are $30 and will get you a wine glass, a single drink token and a carrying bag for all of your swag. Jam out to live music by The High Street Band as you swirl and sip, and grab some grub from the food carts if you start jamming out a little too hard (wink wink).

Tickets available at: generalduffys.com

About The Author

Cayla Clark

Cayla Clark

Cayla graduated from UCLA with a degree in playwriting, soon after realizing that playwriting is not a viable career option. Fortunately, this led her to journalism, and she is thrilled to be part of such a unique and fun-loving team. Upcoming local events? Send them her way!
More
