 Live Music on Cascades Radio Hour | The Source Weekly - Bend, Oregon
Become a Supporter
The Source Weekly’s reporting is made possible by the power of your support. Be a part of it!
Search
Settings
Pin It
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

August 17, 2022 Culture » Culture Features

Live Music on Cascades Radio Hour 

The weekly live music broadcast series concludes this week

By

Something special has been drifting over the radio waves of Central Oregon this summer. High Desert Music Hall, in collaboration with KJIV Radio, commonly referred to as Jive Radio, on 96.5 FM, has been broadcasting live performances taking place at the renovated church's venue. Cascades Radio Hour has played host to regional and national folk, blues and Americana acts that hit the stage for an hour and a half to two hours performing live in front of a public audience, and over the airwaves. The show series will conclude this week with two final acts. 

click to enlarge PHOTO BY MATHEW W KENNELLY
  • Photo by Mathew W Kennelly

Taking the stage Wednesday, Aug. 24, is Oregon local and folk up and comer Margo Cilker, shown at top right. The artist hails from Enterprise and has been named by NPR as one of "11 Oregon Artists to Watch in 2021." She released her debut album "Pohorylle" in 2021 to critical acclaim, establishing her as a voice in the folk world. Tickets to the Cilker show are $20 and radio audiences can listen to the performance from 7:30-9:30pm. 

The finale of the series is the peppy and fun Zydeco group, C.J. Chenier and the Red Hot Louisiana band. C.J. Chenier is continuing a legacy of performing authentic Zydeco music as his father, Clifton Chenier, is often referred to as the "King of Zydeco Music." Zydeco is a genre of music that fuses together rural Creole music with more urban stylings of blues and R&B, often accompanied by an accordion. The group lays down fast jams that are designed to get the whole family dancing, so get down to HDMH live or turn up the radio in the living room for the whole family to hear! Tickets to see the show in person are $35 and the broadcast will last from 7:30-9pm on Aug. 24.

click to enlarge PHOTO BY JOHN LOREAUX
  • Photo by John Loreaux

Cascades Radio Hour

Aug. 17: 7:30-9:30pm, Aug. 24 7:30-9pm

High Desert Music Hall, Redmond

$20-$35

Pin It
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Help make local journalism happen

We are committed to providing the Central Oregon community with well-researched news and impactful stories on local events. Your financial contribution ensures our work stays free for all. Contribute today!

Trending

More Culture Features »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Readers also liked…

Calendar

See All
Today | Thu | Fri | Sat | Sun | Mon | Tue
Brian Craig @ Crosscut - Warming Hut No. 5

Brian Craig @ Crosscut - Warming Hut No. 5 - Crosscut Warming Hut No 5

Wed., Aug. 17, 6-8 p.m.
View All Our Picks
Kids | Food & Drink | Music | Outside
Submit an Event
Submitting an event is free and easy.

Newsletter Signup

Get Central Oregon daily news
directly in your inbox

Get Social

  • The Source Weekly

Latest in Culture Features

  • Culture Features »

    This Island Earth

    • Aug 10, 2022
    After losing a lifetime's worth of photographic work in the Holiday Farm Fire, a Bendite goes on to create an epic cold-water surfing film By Jared Rasic More »

  • Culture Features »

    Gung Ho for Quarter of a Century

    • By Chris Williams
    • Aug 8, 2022
    Celebrate 25 years of the Source Weekly with us! More »

  • Culture Features »

    The Gospel of the Indie Venue

    • By Nicole Vulcan
    • Jul 27, 2022
    Volcanic Theatre Pub featured in new video series highlighting small venues around the U.S. More »
  • More »

More by Chris Williams

Current Issue

Issue Cover

August 17-23, 2023

Special Issues

Want to advertise with us?

For info on print and digital advertising, >> Click Here

Special Issues & Guides

2022 Best of Central Oregon

Best Of

2022 Best of Central Oregon

Restaurant Guide 2022

Restaurant Guide

Restaurant Guide 2022

The Leaflet - Spring 2022

The Leaflet

The Leaflet - Spring 2022

Central Oregon Pets - Spring 2022

Central Oregon Pets

Central Oregon Pets - Spring 2022

Takeout Guide: Central Oregon Pickup & Delivery

Takeout Guide

Takeout Guide: Central Oregon Pickup & Delivery

Give Guide 2021

Give Guide

Give Guide 2021

Facebook
Twitter
YouTube
Email
Newsletters
Instagram
RSS

© 2022 LAY IT OUT INC | 704 NW GEORGIA AVE, BEND, OREGON 97703  |   Privacy Policy

Website powered by Foundation