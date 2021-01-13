'Live To Your Home' With Portland's Junebugs 

The Tower Theatre is kicking off its monthly "Live To Your Home" series this week, aiming to bring some Portland bluegrass to Central Oregon with The Junebugs. To top it off, these shows are FREE! Of course there will be options to tip the band as the show goes on, and anyone who does so will be entered into a raffle for a $100 gift certificate to the Tower Theatre plus a choice of Tower mugs and stickers. Live music and potential prizes? Sign me up.

Courtesy The Junebugs

Get ready for a few months of "Live To Your Home" with The Junebugs and Tower Theatre.

The Junebugs are made up of vocalist/guitarist Moses Barrett, drummer Kyle Owen and bassist Nathaniel Daniel. The trio brings a fun and lively energy to each song they tackle that truly wows. The band's bio even reads: "Imagine if Neil Young and Janis Joplin had three love children, and those children grew up to like folk rock and hip hop." So, automatically that sounds like nothing but good times ahead. And The Junebugs love the Tower Theatre.

"We played there as part of the limited series last year. It was such an incredible experience even with a smaller crowd. We love the Tower and we love to support it," Barrett said.

After what we've all experienced over the past year, The Junebugs are no longer strangers to livestreamed shows. The trio has been running virtual shows from a basement studio since last March, which they've dubbed the Social Distancing Series. The trio was actually prepared for live streaming a couple years ago, but they never really got to see the full potential of it until now.

"It's a funny story. We bought a streaming rig like two years ago. We had fans who would ask when we were doing all-ages shows, so we thought to stream them. And then just like nobody cared. But then the world ends, and everyone has to get really good at watching streams and streaming live content becomes the norm. We kind of hit the ground running," said Barrett. "The streams have kept us alive. And literally kept food on the table."

Another cool feature to this series is the Afterparty option. Those who RSVP through the Tower's ticketing link will be invited to what Barrett describes as a low-key outing after the show to give thanks to the Tower and those who tuned in. There also may or not be some extra tunes, and the band might bring out some fun instruments that weren't in the live show.

The "Live to Your Home" series will be happening once a month, scheduled out through April as of now. But the ultimate goal is to hopefully play the Tower live and in person at some point during the new year—which is something Barrett says he and the band are looking forward to.

Live To Your Home with The Junebugs

Jan. 14, Feb. 18, March 18, April 22

Shown live on Facebook