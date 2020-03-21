Living in a Gamer's Paradise 

H

Animal Crossing: New Horizons - Nintendo Switch

click to enlarge Nintendo

Kentucky Route Zero - PC, Xbox, Playstation, Nintendo Switch

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild - Nintendo Switch

click to enlarge Nintendo

Red Dead Redemption 2 - PC, Playstation, Xbox

click to enlarge Rockstar Games

Fortnite - PC, Playstation, Xbox

click to enlarge Epic Games

oling up in your apartment and not going out with friends might sound like a nightmare for some. But for video gamers? They were born for this.Starting a new video game is like diving into a good book. You're submerged into a new world and can spend hours on end enjoying the time with yourself. Plus, with online gaming, it can be like your friends are right in the room!If you're looking to occupy yourself during this period of time with some new activities, here's a list of five video games that will definitely keep you busy over the next few weeks. I promise you won't even notice you just spent eight hours playing some game:This bad boy is one of the newest and hottest games on the market (it just came out officially today). Create an island paradise with your fellow animal friends by harvesting resources, completing tasks and exploring. Online you can go visit other people's islands or have them come to yours. It's hands-down the best way to experience vacation right now.A gorgeous yet simple adventure game. The premise of Kentucky Route Zero is based on a secret underground highway that goes through caves in the state of Kentucky, and the people who use it. The game itself is made of five different parts with some interludes added in between.This is the type of game you can spend hours on by just doing your own thing and not following the story at all. At first you'll want to get your bearings and complete a few main story tasks, but after that? Free for all. The world is truly yours for exploring and it's incredibly intoxicating. Once you feel you've explored enough for the day, take on some tasks and work to bring the land of Hyrule back to what it once was. This is the grandest scale a Zelda game has ever been on.Like Breath of the Wild, Red Dead Redemption allows for incredible exploration of an open world. This time instead of a medieval-like fantasy world, you're experiencing the wild, wild west. Rob banks, become a bounty hunter, find buried treasures and more. It's your choice if you go down the path of good or evil.Unless you've been self-isolating for the last couple years and staying off the internet, I would say you've more than likely heard of Fortnite. Hell, your kids might have even dressed up in a costume from the game for Halloween. There is no better time than now to test it out for yourself. Plus, it's FREE. Drop in and try to be the last individual or team standing in this Battle Royale.Now fire up those consoles and dust off the joy sticks.