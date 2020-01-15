Local Grocery Chain Expands to Terrebonne 

Rudy's Markets—the grocery company that operates Bend's Newport Avenue Market—has added a third store to its profile. On Jan. 2, Rudy's took over the Thriftway grocery store in Terrebonne, renaming it Oliver Lemon's. In addition, the Sisters store previously known as Melvin's by Newport Avenue Market changed its name to Oliver Lemon's on Jan. 2 as well.

Oliver Lemon's can now be found in Terrebonne as well as Sisters.

In Terrebonne, where the store remains the town's only grocery store, Rudy's Markets stated in a release that it, "will offer shoppers mainstream and convenience items, including the store's famous fried chicken, as well as hard-to-find foods and unusual gifts," adding that Thriftway's previous owner, Bonnie Villastrigo, will continue to work at the store.

"When it came to naming our new market, we knew we wanted something that reflected who we are," said CEO and President Lauren Johnson. "Something a little savory. A little zesty. A little unusual. And a lot local. Oliver reminds us of our hometown roots and, like a weathervane, always keeps us pointed in the right direction, keeping our employee-owners and local community top of mind in all we do." Similar to the past Melvin's logo, the Oliver Lemon's logo includes an image of a rooster.

All three of Rudy's Markets stores are employee-owned, and its owners say they offer the highest grocery wages in the area.

