 Local Homeless Shelters are Helping Evacuees and the Area's Houseless Population. Here's How They Say You Can Help.
September 11, 2020 News » Local News

Local Homeless Shelters are Helping Evacuees and the Area's Houseless Population. Here's How They Say You Can Help. 

Shepherd's House needs N-95 masks, cash donations to help during wildfire event and beyond

By
Central Oregonians are keeping windows and doors closed today, as smoke from the many fires burning in Oregon began to blow this direction starting Thursday night. Keeping the windows and doors closed helps preserve indoor air quality—but for those who live outdoors or in temporary shelters, that's not really possible.

click to enlarge Bend's air quality was listed as hazardous as of Friday. - AQICN.ORG
  • aqicn.org
  • Bend's air quality was listed as hazardous as of Friday.

Friday afternoon, Bend shelter Shepherd's House put out a call for donations to help victims of the fires, along with those who live outside.

They're looking for N95 masks, as well as gift cards to Fred Meyer, and monetary donations.

"Your support is critical and greatly appreciated," a press release from Shepherd's House stated Friday. "Let’s be there for those who are suffering the most."

People can make monetary donations at the Shepherd's House donation page, or can drop donations off in person from 9 am to 4 pm Monday through Saturday at 1854 NE Division St., Bend.

Nicole Vulcan

Nicole Vulcan has been editor of the Source since 2016. (Blame her for everything since then.) Favorite car: A Trek commuter bike. Favorite cat: An adopted dog who looks like a Jedi master. Favorite things, besides responding to your comments: Downton Abbey re-runs, Aretha Franklin albums, and pink wine.
