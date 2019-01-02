Search
Username
Pin It
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

January 02, 2019 Culture » Culture Features

Local Laughs 

Central Oregon comedy scene on the rise

By

There's no shortage of open mics in Bend. If you want to get up on stage in front of a mic, it's not hard to find a place to do so.

Cole Robeson, "Best New Comedian of 2018," in local comedy host Katy Ipock's humble opinion. - KIRK HOOVER / ARTON PHOTOGRAPHY
  • Kirk Hoover / Arton Photography
  • Cole Robeson, "Best New Comedian of 2018," in local comedy host Katy Ipock's humble opinion.

"If I was in Portland to start comedy, I would want to move here to get good," says local up-and-comer Cole Robeson. "Here you can practice as much as you want. I can get on a mic five times a week if I wanted to."

Robeson just started performing stand-up comedy in January of last year, hitting as many open mics as he could in his first few months to hone his material. His style: a lot of one-liners with play on words, a-la Mitch Hedberg with the wry, droll candor of Norm McDonald. According to local comedy host Katy Ipock, Robeson is the best comedian to come out of 2018.

Ipock, new to the scene herself just three years ago, started the company Ipockolyptic Productions, which hosts a weekly comedy open mic and local comedy showcases twice a month. When asked who the best local comedian in Central Oregon is right now — both Robeson and Ipock reply without hesitation: Cody Parr.

Cody Parr, a working comedian with a few film credits from his time living in Los Angeles, created Beertown Comedy, which regularly hosts local comic showcases in Bend.

KEELY DAMARA
  • Keely Damara

"I have never been shy about saying that Cody Parr is the best comedian we have in Central Oregon right now," says Ipock. "He would disagree with me, but I have never seen him have a bad set. A bad set for Cody Parr is still a good set for the rest of us. He's just phenomenal."

If you've thrown around the idea of testing your own comedy chops, or are just looking for some solid laughs, check out Ipock's weekly open mic at Craft Kitchen and Brewery or Bend Comedy's weekly open mic at Seven Nightclub.

Comedy Open Mic
Every Tuesday, 7:30pm
Craft Kitchen and Brewery
62988 Layton Ave., Suite 103, Bend
Ipockolypticproductions.wordpress.com
No cover

Bend Comedy Open Mic
Every Thursday, 7pm
Seven Nightclub
1022 NW Bond St., Bend
Bendcomedy.com
No cover

Punny Pajama Party Comedy Showcase
Sat., Jan. 5. Doors, 7pm. Show, 8pm
Craft Kitchen and Brewery
62988 Layton Ave., Suite 103, Bend
Ipockolypticproductions.wordpress.com
$5/adv., $10/door ($5 in pajamas)

Pin It
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Speaking of...

More Culture Features »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Current Issue

Issue Cover

January 2- 9, 2019

Special Issues

Source Weekly Newsletter

Latest in Culture Features

  • Culture Features »

    Our Own Airing of Grievances

    • by The Source Staff
    • Dec 26, 2018
    We witness a lot of minor calamities here at the Source. Once a year, we have to call you out about it More »

  • Culture Features »

    Threading the Needle

    • by Isaac Biehl
    • Dec 19, 2018
    Photographer discovers community, one stranger at a time More »

  • Culture Features »

    Llama Love

    • by Elizabeth Warnimont
    • Dec 19, 2018
    Llamas are a unique and visible local farm animal. Here's one Central Oregonian's story of raising them for fiber and fun More »
  • More »

More by Keely Damara

  • Cultivating the Arts

    Cultivating the Arts

    As Redmond grows, public art blossoms
    • by Keely Damara
    • Jan 2, 2019
  • ArtWalk Picks

    ArtWalk Picks

    • by Keely Damara
    • Jan 2, 2019
  • Holiday Outings

    Holiday Outings

    Looking for something (and maybe free) to do with family in town this week? Go play in the snow and ice!
    • by Keely Damara, Nicole Vulcan and Chris Miller
    • Dec 19, 2018
  • More »

Readers also liked…

Special Issues & Guides

The Leaflet — Fall 2018

The Leaflet

The Leaflet — Fall 2018

Breakfast & Lunch Guide 2018

Breakfast & Lunch Guide

Breakfast & Lunch Guide 2018

2018 Best Of Central Oregon

Best Of

2018 Best Of Central Oregon

Happy Hour Guide Summer 2018

Happy Hour Guide

Happy Hour Guide Summer 2018

Visitor's Guide: Where cool peeps go to find cool things

Scout 2018

Visitor's Guide: Where cool peeps go to find cool things

Restaurant Guide 2018

Restaurant Guide

Restaurant Guide 2018

Facebook
Twitter
Youtube
Email
Newsletters
Instagram
RSS

© 2019 LAY IT OUT INC | 704 NW GEORGIA, BEND, OREGON 97703  |   Privacy Policy

Website powered by Foundation