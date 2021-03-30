Local Pre-Registration Available for COVID Vaccine 

Deschutes County and St. Charles Health System have launched a new web page that allows people to sign up to be alerted when it’s their turn to receive a COVID-19 vaccination. The site, centraloregoncovidvaccine.com, allows Central Oregonians to enter their name, address and other information that helps authorities sort out when they are eligible to receive the vaccine based on that person’s eligibility level.

click to enlarge Unsplash

People who pre-register will get a notification alerting them when it’s their turn, and will have 48 hours to log into the scheduling system to set up their vaccine appointment. Vaccinations are free to the public.

“While it is still too soon to draw any definitive conclusions, it appears our vaccine strategy is working,” wrote St. Charles CEO Joe Sluka in an email to followers March 25. “The average age of patients hospitalized at St. Charles Bend in March has declined compared with those hospitalized in January. This is a trend we hope to see continue as vaccinations become available to all Oregonians by May 1.”

Those who are unable to register online can also call 541-699-5109 to get help registering from 9am-5pm Monday through Friday, and from 9am to 1pm Saturdays and Sundays—though expect to wait on hold.

Pre-register for vaccination at centraloregoncovidvaccine.com.