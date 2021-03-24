 Locals' Nights Roundup | Chow | Bend | The Source Weekly - Bend, Oregon
March 24, 2021 Food & Drink » Chow

Locals' Nights Roundup 

Some of the places to go, where everyone knows your name

Locals keep the economic engine of Central Oregon running—and every once in a while, we like to check in with the Source Weekly's calendar listings to share an updated list of the locals' nights on our radar. As things begin to open back up and (hopefully) get back to something resembling normal, these are some of the places to go, where everyone knows your name.

UNSPLASH
  • Unsplash

Monday is Locals' Night at Silver Moon Brewing, featuring $3 Pints of its core beers and $4 pours of its barrel-aged beers all day.

Cross Cut Warming Hut, the newer food cart pod just south of The Box Factory, offers Locals' Day every Tuesday. Get $1 off regular-size draft beverages.

Bevel Craft Brewing, a hidden gem on Bend's east side, also has a Tuesday Locals' Day, offering $4 beers and ciders, and $1 off wines, as well as food specials.

Boneyard offers its Locals' Day on Wednesdays at both its locations. At the Boneyard Pub, get an $8 Royal with Cheese and Fries, $1 off crowlers, $1 off Pints $2 off growlers and $15 pitchers. And at the Boneyard Taproom, get three crowlers for $13.

See our calendar at bendsource.com, where it's free to submit your event or Locals' Night.

Nicole Vulcan

The Source Weekly

