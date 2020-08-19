Locals' Staycation: Signature Bend – A Hidden Trend 

Coverage for Central Oregon, by Central Oregonians.
100% Local. No Paywalls.
Every day, the Source publishes a mix of locally reported stories on our website, keeping you up to date on developments in news, food, music and the arts. We’re committed to covering this city where we live, this city that we love, and we hear regularly from readers who appreciate our ability to put breaking news in context.
The Source has been a free publication for its 22 years. It has been free as a print version and continued that way when we began to publish online, on social media and through our newsletters.
But, as most of our readers know, times are different for local journalism. Tech giants are hoovering up small businesses and small-business advertising—which has been the staple for locally owned media. Without these resources, journalism struggles to bring coverage of community news, arts and entertainment that social media cannot deliver.
Please consider becoming a supporter of locally owned journalism through our Source Insider program. Learn more about our program’s benefits by clicking through today.Support Us Here
There's a new boutique hotel in town, and chances are you've never heard of it. In January of 2018, what was once the Red Lion Inn on Third St. was purchased by Third Street Ventures and underwent $3.1 million worth of renovations. "And that's just the beginning," said Debra Jolma, the Director of Sales and Marketing for what is now Signature Bend. "We are still planning on renovating all of the guest rooms; so far we've redone the lobby, the exterior and the fire pit."
Jolma detailed some of the many amenities Signature has to offer guests. "We encourage locals to bring their own bikes," she said. "We're close to beautiful local biking and hiking trails along the river, within blocks of the hotel. Guests can hang out by the swimming pool or fire pit after a day of hiking. Our on-site food truck, South Yo Mouth, just opened, and we have nine local beers and ciders on tap, along with some local wines." Speaking from personal experience, both the beer and wine pours are extremely generous for the $5 price tag.
Jolma added that while the Signature doors are open to local families and couples in need of a "getaway," the hotel also accommodates those on the business side of things. "We encourage local organizations that want to have gatherings of 10 or fewer people to come utilize our complimentary space," she said. "Whatever it is, a business meeting, a networking event, an informal gathering; we're happy to accept groups. We'll set up tables for social distancing and people can bring their own food or snacks and grab a drink from the bar."
For info on print and digital advertising, >> Click Here