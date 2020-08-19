Locals' Staycation: The Sky's the Limit (er... well, maybe not) 

Coverage for Central Oregon, by Central Oregonians.
100% Local. No Paywalls.
Every day, the Source publishes a mix of locally reported stories on our website, keeping you up to date on developments in news, food, music and the arts. We’re committed to covering this city where we live, this city that we love, and we hear regularly from readers who appreciate our ability to put breaking news in context.
The Source has been a free publication for its 22 years. It has been free as a print version and continued that way when we began to publish online, on social media and through our newsletters.
But, as most of our readers know, times are different for local journalism. Tech giants are hoovering up small businesses and small-business advertising—which has been the staple for locally owned media. Without these resources, journalism struggles to bring coverage of community news, arts and entertainment that social media cannot deliver.
Please consider becoming a supporter of locally owned journalism through our Source Insider program. Learn more about our program’s benefits by clicking through today.Support Us Here
Grant Tandy, Worthy Brewing Hopservatory manager and NASA Solar System Ambassador, knows a thing or 5,000 about stargazing. While outdoor, nighttime excursions will not be viable for very much longer (how is it almost September?!), one of the most awe-inspiring staycations has to be finding a dark and peaceful place to take it all in.
"When it comes to stargazing, elevation and light pollution are key," Tandy explained. "I recommend going up towards the Cascades Lakes or out towards Sunriver or Sisters. Sunriver is actually one of 130 internationally recognized Dark Sky Places, the classification was just passed three weeks ago. The largest section of Dark Sky in the entire U.S. is in southeastern Oregon, past the Badlands. There's so much of that to explore."
Tandy also suggested Sparks Lake, Pine Mountain Observatory and the Worthy Hopservatory itself. "Right now we're doing public tours on Thursday, Friday and Saturdays," he said. "We're running two tours a night with five or fewer people. People will have the opportunity to look through a telescope at Saturn, Jupiter, star clusters, the moon... if people go stargazing on their own, I encourage them to bring a pair of binoculars. You really don't need a huge telescope, with binoculars you can see a lot more than you would normally. Try to recognize regions within the milky way, look for star clusters, you'll start noticing a lot of things people wouldn't expect to be visible."
For info on print and digital advertising, >> Click Here