May 18, 2022 Culture » Culture Features

Locals, This One’s For You 

Let's play bingo! Find local characters, win prizes AND good feelings!

By
Around this time of year, before the tourists arrive in droves, we like to take a little time out to honor the people who live, work and play right here. Everything we do here at the Source Weekly is for, and because of you, intrepid locals.

We see you, mom with a cargo bike commuting with kids to save a little gas money.

We see you, young adult trying to make it in a community with rising costs on everything.

We see you, average guy trying to stay positive while everyone complains about minutiae on NextDoor.

We see you, social justice warriors, desperate renters, overworked service employees, badass farmworkers, beleaguered caregivers.

We see you, too, forest nymphs, water witches, crag creatures, cycle buddies and outdoor dirtbags of every ilk.

SOURCE WEEKLY
  Source Weekly

Growth and change have been the names of the game in Central Oregon for decades now, but it doesn’t make it any easier for the locals who have stuck it out. And while the average feature story in the Source Weekly might touch on some of the details surrounding growth and change, this one’s a little different. This time, we aim to bring a little levity to the daily annoyances that come with being a local.

So let’s play a little Locals’ Bingo—this time with prizes! 
SOURCE WEEKLY
  Source Weekly


How to Play Locals’ Bingo
  • Photos will be accepted online from May 18 – May 25.
  • Submit one photo as proof you spotted a square to be entered to win the Local’s Prize Pack.
  • Submit at least four photos for a “Full Bingo” and be entered to win the Super Local’s Prize Pack. Photos need to be submitted individually. If you would like to submit your photos for a chance at the Super Prize Pack – please title your images “Full Bingo” during the submission process so we can sort you into the correct category!
  • Your photos may be used for promotional purposes and approved photos will be displayed on our site.
  • Winners will be contacted by May 27.
  • The first 100 entries are eligible for a free Bend Bingo shirt! Confirmation emails will let you know if you are able to come pick one up.
  • Top winners will be chosen randomly – raffle style.
  • Prize packs include gift certificates to local dining establishments, breweries, recreation and more!

Submit your photo or photos below and let's get winning!

