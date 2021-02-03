 Lone Pine Opens East Side Location | Chow | Bend | The Source Weekly - Bend, Oregon
February 03, 2021 Food & Drink » Chow

Lone Pine Opens East Side Location 

Dare we say this is the coolest coffee spot to open in deep-east Bend like, ever?

By

Lone Pine Coffee Roasters, a favorite downtown Bend haunt that last year moved from Tin Pan Alley to NW Harriman Street, now has a second location. Lone Pine's "East End" location, at 1462 NE Cushing Drive Ste 160, in the new building behind the On Tap food cart pod, offers the same delicious coffee drinks and delightful pastries as the original location. Dare we say this is the coolest coffee spot to open in deep-east Bend, like, ever?

NICOLE VULCAN
  • Nicole Vulcan

For now—as is the sign of the times—Lone Pine East End is open from 6am to 5pm every day, with takeout only. Its "Boomtown Location" at 910 NW Harriman Street is open from 7am to 5pm daily.

Don't worry, coffee lovers: Someday you'll get the chance to while away a Saturday inside one of the shops, gazing at your beautiful coffee drink...

About The Author

Nicole Vulcan

Nicole Vulcan has been editor of the Source since 2016. (Blame her for everything since then.) Favorite car: A Trek commuter bike. Favorite cat: An adopted dog who looks like a Jedi master. Favorite things, besides responding to your comments: Downton Abbey re-runs, Aretha Franklin albums, and pink wine.
