Longtable Dinners 

I
t’s time for the first long table dinner of the season on the farm at Rainshadow Organics
. Farm fresh produce, grains and meats are prepared by a guest chef and dinner includes appetizers, salads, a seasonal entrée and dessert. Live music will fill the evening air and guests wanting to imbibe can bring their own beer or wine. Visitors can tour the surrounding garden, so comfortable shoes are recommended.
click to enlarge
Longtable Dinner
Fri., Apr. 26. 6-9pm
Rainshadow Organics
71290 Holmes Rd., Sisters
rainshadoworganics.com
$65