Longtable Dinners 

Longtable Dinner

Fri., Apr. 26. 6-9pm

Rainshadow Organics

71290 Holmes Rd., Sisters

rainshadoworganics.com

$65

t’s time for the first long table dinner of the season on the farm at Rainshadow Organics . Farm fresh produce, grains and meats are prepared by a guest chef and dinner includes appetizers, salads, a seasonal entrée and dessert. Live music will fill the evening air and guests wanting to imbibe can bring their own beer or wine. Visitors can tour the surrounding garden, so comfortable shoes are recommended.