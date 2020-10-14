 Look Who's Talkin' Now | Central Oregon Pets | Bend | The Source Weekly - Bend, Oregon
Search
Settings
Become a Source Insider

Coverage for Central Oregon, by Central Oregonians.
100% Local. No Paywalls.

Every day, the Source publishes a mix of locally reported stories on our website, keeping you up to date on developments in news, food, music and the arts. We’re committed to covering this city where we live, this city that we love, and we hear regularly from readers who appreciate our ability to put breaking news in context.

The Source has been a free publication for its 22 years. It has been free as a print version and continued that way when we began to publish online, on social media and through our newsletters.

But, as most of our readers know, times are different for local journalism. Tech giants are hoovering up small businesses and small-business advertising—which has been the staple for locally owned media. Without these resources, journalism struggles to bring coverage of community news, arts and entertainment that social media cannot deliver.

Please consider becoming a supporter of locally owned journalism through our Source Insider program. Learn more about our program’s benefits by clicking through today.

Support Us Here
Pin It
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

October 14, 2020 Special Issues & Guides » Central Oregon Pets

Look Who's Talkin' Now 

Local pet psychic communicates with everything from cats and dogs to fish and frogs

By

When you meet someone new and ask them what they do for a living, you might expect to hear a response like, "I'm in advertising," or, "I'm a teacher." If the person responds, "I communicate with animals," you might assume this new acquaintance is more than slightly off their rocker.

After speaking with Pet Communicator Carey Pivcevich for just a few minutes, however, I began to believe that she was both completely sane and telling the full truth. Pivcevich has been speaking with animals for over four years, helping numerous distressed and concerned pet owners gain insight into the workings of their furry—or scaly, or slithery, or feathered—friends' minds. 

BONNIE KITTLE - UNSPLASH
  • Bonnie Kittle - Unsplash

"I was an acupuncturist in Portland, and the more I worked with people's energy, the more intuitive I became," she explained. "After a while, I was able to communicate with people's loved ones who had passed. I eventually got tired of dealing with insurance companies and sticking needles in people. I always loved people, but when I heard about animal communication I started to investigate. Soon, any animal that I could find, I would practice on."

click to enlarge Casey Pivcevich poses with her pet ferret, Dude. - COURTESY CAREY PIVCEVICH
  • Courtesy Carey Pivcevich
  • Casey Pivcevich poses with her pet ferret, Dude.

In 2016 Pivcevich launched Tune Into Animals, her pet communication practice, in Bend. "I do my work over the phone," she said. "People send me a photo of their pet ahead of time. Having the owner on the phone allows me to connect to the pet intuitively. Typically the owner is calling with a specific issue, like an emotional issue, or maybe the pet isn't feeling well and they're trying to find out why. 'Why is my cat crying all night?' 'Why is my dog feeling listless?' A lot of the time, the dog will have a long list of things they want to change. They'll say, 'Hey, tell my owner to grab a pen and paper.' The dog will want its human to bring home flowers... a lot of the time the requests are strange and random things you wouldn't expect." 

Pivcevich explained that she worked most commonly with cats and dogs, but had also communicated with everything from guinea pigs and roosters to horses and fish. "Anything that's living that has energy, you can connect with," she said. "I once communicated with a cat that had been adopted as a kitten after being found crying in a tree in a snowstorm in Eastern Oregon. The cat was up all night meowing, and the owners wanted to know what he was trying to tell them. He had a traumatic past; we did some energy work to clear out some of that trauma. Two weeks later he had completely stopped crying.

"I spoke with a dog who was feeling under the weather; he was about 10 years old and his owner was worried that he was going to pass. This was right around the start of the COVID quarantine, and the dog had also sustained a leg injury. He told me, 'Oh no, I'm just bored and depressed. I want to travel. I want to see new places, and I want my owners to have a party.' He was just depressed like we all were while sheltering in place. His owners had some people over and took him to some new places and he was his old self in no time."

TIM MOSSHOLDER - UNSPLASH
  • Tim Mossholder - Unsplash

The ending of the story was not quite as happy for Blueberry, a Beta Fish that Pivcevich spoke with recently. "His owner had left his fishbowl in the sun on a hot day," she explained. "He wasn't doing well at all and his owner figured he was going to pass. He let me know that he didn't want to die next to a red wall, he wanted to be by something brown and green. His owner moved his bowl next to something brown and green and he did pass. A lot of people call wanting to know if their animal is ready to pass. Those calls are emotional." 

Pivcevich explained that some animals communicated with words or feelings, and others, like a guinea pig for example, communicated with vivid images. "This guinea pig was really shy," she said. "Her owner wanted to know what she could do. The guinea pig kept showing me pictures of looming figures; she really just wanted the owner to get onto her level. So she got onto her level and the guinea pig opened right up."

About The Author

Cayla Clark

Cayla Clark

Cayla graduated from UCLA with a degree in playwriting, soon after realizing that playwriting is not a viable career option. Fortunately, this led her to journalism, and she is thrilled to be part of such a unique and fun-loving team. Upcoming local events? Send them her way!
More
Pin It
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Trending

Feed Your Mind at Bend Design, Online
May the Source Be With You
Dill Point in a Turning World
Central Oregon's Median Home Prices Jump Again in September
Free Will Astrology—Week of October 15
Top Stories
Advertisement:

More in Central Oregon Pets

  • Rescuing Animals Out of the Ashes

    Rescuing Animals Out of the Ashes

    Behind the scenes with Central Oregon's Pet Evacuation Team, which cared for dozens of pets from the recent fire zones
    • By Laurel Brauns
    • Oct 14, 2020
  • Are Essential Oils Safe for Pets?

    Are Essential Oils Safe for Pets?

    Diluted essential oils can help with pets' emotional issues, as well as preventing some airborne illness, local holistic veterinarian says
    • By Laurel Brauns
    • Oct 14, 2020
  • The Nose Knows: Working K-9s of Central Oregon

    The Nose Knows: Working K-9s of Central Oregon

    Local canines work in drug detection, search and rescue, and wildlife crimes
    • By Damian Fagan
    • Oct 14, 2020
  • Pets in a Pandemic

    Pets in a Pandemic

    With so much stress out there, pets' roles as emotional caretakers have become all the more apparent. Locals share how their pets are helping out
    • By Nicole Vulcan
    • Oct 14, 2020
  • More »

More Central Oregon Pets »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Readers also liked…

Calendar

See All
Today | Thu | Fri | Sat | Sun | Mon | Tue
Zydeco on the Green with Erin Cole-Baker

Zydeco on the Green with Erin Cole-Baker - Athletic Club of Bend

Fri., Oct. 16, 5-8 p.m. and Sat., Oct. 17, 5-8 p.m.
View All Our Picks
Kids | Food & Drink | Wellness | Outside
Submit an Event
Submitting an event is free and easy.

Newsletter Signup

Get Central Oregon daily news
directly in your inbox

Get Social

The Source Weekly

Latest in Central Oregon Pets

Give Guide


View Online

More by Cayla Clark

  • What's Cookin' In Sunriver?

    What's Cookin' In Sunriver?

    Sunriver welcomes a new upscale, family-friendly pizza joint, slated to open around Thanksgiving
    • By Cayla Clark
    • Oct 7, 2020
  • Oh, Boo. Is Halloween Canceled?

    Oh, Boo. Is Halloween Canceled?

    Local parents weigh in on a Halloween sans trick-or-treating, and spooky traditions move online
    • By Cayla Clark
    • Oct 7, 2020
  • A New Era

    A New Era

    Original play featuring BIPOC cast, "Evanescent," opens at CTC
    • By Cayla Clark
    • Sep 30, 2020
  • More »

Current Issue

Issue Cover

October 14-21, 2020

Special Issues

Want to advertise with us?

For info on print and digital advertising, >> Click Here

Special Issues & Guides

Central Oregon Pets - Fall 2020

Central Oregon Pets

Central Oregon Pets - Fall 2020

2020 Best of Central Oregon

Best Of

2020 Best of Central Oregon

The Leaflet — Fall 2020

The Leaflet

The Leaflet — Fall 2020

Restaurant Guide 2020

Restaurant Guide

Restaurant Guide 2020

Happy Hour Guide - Winter 2020

Happy Hour Guide

Happy Hour Guide - Winter 2020

Facebook
Twitter
Youtube
Email
Newsletters
Instagram
RSS

© 2020 LAY IT OUT INC | 704 NW GEORGIA AVE, BEND, OREGON 97703  |   Privacy Policy

Website powered by Foundation