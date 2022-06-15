 Low Bar or High Barrier? | Local News | Bend | The Source Weekly - Bend, Oregon
Become a Supporter
The Source Weekly’s reporting is made possible by the power of your support. Be a part of it!
Search
Settings
Pin It
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

June 15, 2022 News » Local News

Low Bar or High Barrier? 

A group of teachers is asking Bend-La Pine Schools to rescind a pandemic-era policy that forbade grading students less than 50%

By

In December 2020 Bend La Pine Schools implemented a 50% "grading floor" for middle and high schools as students struggled to accommodate to distance learning models. The policy meant students could score no less than 50%, even if they didn't complete any work. The following spring the school district formed a task force of teachers and administrators to assess grading practices. The policy could become permanent, following a determination by the Superintendent's office, but many teachers aren't enthusiastic about it.

click to enlarge A grading floor of 50% in the name of equity is controversial with Bend- La Pine teachers. - COURTESY OF ALLIANCE FOR EXCELLENT EDUCATION VIA FLICKR
  • Courtesy of Alliance for Excellent Education via Flickr
  • A grading floor of 50% in the name of equity is controversial with Bend- La Pine teachers.

An anonymous group of over 100 teachers signed onto a letter sent to BLPS leaders asking them to end the 50% grading floor, saying it contributed to student absenteeism and fewer students turning in assignments. An organizer said the number of signatories rose to over 150 since the mail was sent.

"We understand our goal of equity to meet each student's diverse learning needs.  In a misguided attempt to achieve equity, this policy has masked the challenges struggling students face, not addressed their needs," the letter said.

The policy is one of many that the task force recommended, and others, such as de-emphasis of homework and strict deadlines, have been less controversial. Proponents of the grading floor argue grading can often be arbitrary, especially for subjects outside of STEM where there's no single correct answer. It's also argued that traditional grading scales create an unnecessarily high barrier for students to rebound from one failure.

"Something that we have to consider is our students and their engagement in our classes, and we need to give them avenues and pathways to feel engaged and connected," said Stephen Duval, director of college and career readiness at BLPS. "The research was loud and clear for us, that when we give students low marks that are almost unrecoverable, that it doesn't actually motivate them to do better, it pushes them further away."

“This is not in alignment with where I would want students in a first-year composition class at COCC or OSU or U of O. It’s not what I would want them to get accustomed to.”—Colin Price tweet this

Enjoying this story? Your support counts!

Great coverage from your locally owned newspaper is still free for everyone. Help keep it that way. Contribute today!

The task force wanted to continue the 50% grading floor, but preferred an equal-interval grading scale that's scored 1-4. Cascade Middle School, Pilot Butte Middle School, Realms High School and Bend Tech Academy already use an equal-interval grading system. BLPS high schools also have some teachers who've opted into equal-interval grading individually.

"Within our high schools Bend High, Mountain View High, Caldera High all have teachers that are using a non-100-point system now," Duval said.

But some classes such as Advanced Placement, International Baccalaureate and dual-credit classes must remain on a traditional grading system. Switching over to an alternative grading system is much trickier when having to adhere to broader systems.

"The mathematical justification does make a certain amount of sense," said Colin Price, who teaches a dual-credit English class at Summit High School, and who signed the letter to school leaders. "What it underscores is that the 100-point scale is kind of busted to begin with, but it's, I think, having to recognize that this fix is kind of equally broken."

Since the rule went into place Price said he's seen in increase in students coasting through work, doing as little possible to maintain a decent grade. Students can calculate the scores they need to get to maintain grades through BLPS online learning management system, which Price said led to many conversations with students who openly gamed the 50% floor.

"With this rule in place, I had students who didn't turn in this Capstone research paper (40% of the overall grade), and still were able to pull out a B. I don't know how this has happened like this, and it does not feel good to me," Price said. "This is not in alignment with where I would want students in a first-year composition class at COCC or OSU or U of O. It's not what I would want them to get accustomed to."

Some teachers do prefer the system, saying it allows students a path toward success after failing, that it makes teachers communicate solutions to students and allows more creativity in forming lessons.

"I honestly feel like the simplification of these standards allows me to be more creative in challenging my higher learners; I don't think it at all lowers the standard of how to create challenging learning opportunities," said Katie Lyons, a teacher at Cascade Middle School.

The policy is still considered temporary, and any future determination will have to come from the Superintendent's office.

About The Author

Jack Harvel

Jack is originally from Kansas City, Missouri and has been making his way west since graduating from the University of Missouri, working a year and a half in Northeast Colorado before moving to Bend in the Spring of 2021. When not reporting he’s either playing folk songs (poorly) or grand strategy video games,...
More
Pin It
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Trending

More Local News »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Readers also liked…

  • Conservation Controversy

    Conservation Controversy

    Local irrigation districts have a plan to conserve water in the Deschutes River and protect endangered species, but environmental groups say it isn't enough
    • By Laurel Brauns
    • Nov 4, 2020
  • The Christmas Tree That Almost Killed Us

    The Christmas Tree That Almost Killed Us

    A local couple reflects on what went wrong after getting a ride out of the wilderness by Deschutes County Search and Rescue
    • By Lisa Sipe
    • Dec 23, 2020

Calendar

See All
Today | Thu | Fri | Sat | Sun | Mon | Tue
Juneteenth Celebration

Staff Pick
Juneteenth Celebration - Drake Park

Sat., June 18, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. and Sun., June 19, 10 a.m.-6 p.m.
View All Our Picks
Kids | Food & Drink | Music | Outside
Submit an Event
Submitting an event is free and easy.

Newsletter Signup

Get Central Oregon daily news
directly in your inbox

Get Social

  • The Source Weekly

Latest in Local News

  • Local News »

    Searching for Summer

    • By David Sword
    • Jun 15, 2022
    Plot out a new place to wander with this photo collaboration, featuring local photographers and their adventures More »

  • Local News »

    Council Fills Vacancies

    • By Jack Harvel
    • Jun 15, 2022
    Bend City Councilors appointed a mental health counselor and a victim advocate to two vacant council seats More »

  • Local News »

    Surf's Back Up

    • By Jack Harvel
    • Jun 15, 2022
    Bend Whitewater Park's surf wave will be back online with new rules after the tragic death of a 17-year-old surfer More »
  • More »

More by Jack Harvel

  • Council Fills Vacancies

    Council Fills Vacancies

    Bend City Councilors appointed a mental health counselor and a victim advocate to two vacant council seats
    • By Jack Harvel
    • Jun 15, 2022
  • Surf's Back Up

    Surf's Back Up

    Bend Whitewater Park's surf wave will be back online with new rules after the tragic death of a 17-year-old surfer
    • By Jack Harvel
    • Jun 15, 2022
  • Proposed Managed Camp Has a Site

    Proposed Managed Camp Has a Site

    A proposed managed houseless camp is a step closer to becoming a reality
    • By Jack Harvel
    • Jun 8, 2022
  • More »

Current Issue

Issue Cover

Source Weekly June 16, 2022

Special Issues

Want to advertise with us?

For info on print and digital advertising, >> Click Here

Special Issues & Guides

Restaurant Guide 2022

Restaurant Guide

Restaurant Guide 2022

The Leaflet - Spring 2022

The Leaflet

The Leaflet - Spring 2022

Central Oregon Pets - Spring 2022

Central Oregon Pets

Central Oregon Pets - Spring 2022

Takeout Guide: Central Oregon Pickup & Delivery

Takeout Guide

Takeout Guide: Central Oregon Pickup & Delivery

Give Guide 2021

Give Guide

Give Guide 2021

2021 Best of Central Oregon

Best Of

2021 Best of Central Oregon

Facebook
Twitter
YouTube
Email
Newsletters
Instagram
RSS

© 2022 LAY IT OUT INC | 704 NW GEORGIA AVE, BEND, OREGON 97703  |   Privacy Policy

Website powered by Foundation