May 22, 2019 Food & Drink » Chow

Loyaute Bend's French Pop Up 

Bust out your berets (or maybe not)—it's time for another delicious pop-up dinner from the chefs behind Loyaute Bend. The June 4 dinner will feature Northwest wines paired with food inspired by French cuisine.

This is Loyaute's ninth pop-up dinner, this time taking place at a private residence in Tetherow Resort on the west side of Bend. You'll need to make a $65 deposit to reserve your spot, as space is limited.

Loyaute's June 4 Pop Up
Tue., June 4. 6-9:30pm
Private residence in Tetherow
Reservations: email loyautebend@gmail.com or call 541-788-8711
$100 food only; $130 with wine

