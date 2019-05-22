Loyaute Bend's French Pop Up 

Bust out your berets (or maybe not)—it's time for another delicious pop-up dinner from the chefs behind Loyaute Bend. The June 4 dinner will feature Northwest wines paired with food inspired by French cuisine.



This is Loyaute's ninth pop-up dinner, this time taking place at a private residence in Tetherow Resort on the west side of Bend. You'll need to make a $65 deposit to reserve your spot, as space is limited.

Loyaute's June 4 Pop Up

Tue., June 4. 6-9:30pm

Private residence in Tetherow

Reservations: email loyautebend@gmail.com or call 541-788-8711

$100 food only; $130 with wine