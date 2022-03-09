 Lucky Leprechaun Run 2022 | Go Here | Bend | The Source Weekly - Bend, Oregon
March 09, 2022 Outside » Go Here

Lucky Leprechaun Run 2022 

Celebrate all things green with a walk/run through beautiful Sisters

By
UNSPLASH
  Unsplash

According to worldhistory.org, "Leprechauns are figures in Irish folklore who guard hidden treasure. Regarded as small and incredibly agile male fairies or goblins, they most often guard a pot of gold." In honor of St. Patrick's Day and these mythical and lucky creatures, bring your family and friends out to run, walk, skip or trot through Sisters at the Lucky Leprechaun 5/10k Race held on March 12.

Come decked out in green or dress up as a mischievous leprechaun in order to bring the celebration full circle at this chip-timed race. Participants can choose between either a 5k or 10k race that starts at the Sisters Depot, loops around the scenic town, and ends back at the Depot. After the race is when the real celebration begins with a free beer, great live music and a best dressed lucky leprechaun contest that's sure to get all the little green people riled up. Fire pits, commemorative beer mugs and the timed results of your race will also be available at the finish line.

Registration costs for the race runs at $45 for the 5k and $50 for the 10k. The races begin at 10am for the 10k run, 10:15am for the 5k run and 10:20am for the 5k walk, leading to all festivities ending at noon. Strollers, dogs and magical creatures are welcomed and encouraged to compete in both the race and costume contest!

For more information and to register, visit runsistersrun.com.

About The Author

Trevor Bradford

Trevor considers himself the forever traveling man. Coming from a military family and with no true place to call “home,” Bend, for now, is where his dad hats hang. When he isn’t traveling you can catch him enjoying fresh air, living his best life and thinking about traveling. He graduated from Boise State University...
  • The Source Weekly

