February 05, 2020 Outside » Go Here

Luminaria at Meissner Nordic 

Participants will be treated to a dragon sighting when they reach the shelter.

By

Nordic skiing on the night of the Luminaria just got even more magical. The event—in which people light hundreds of candles inside paper bags and line the trail to the Meissner Shelter—is an annual tradition and one of the Meissner Nordic Ski Club's biggest fundraisers. But this year, participants will be treated to a dragon sighting when they reach the shelter.

Volunteers work on the giant snow dragon. - JOSH COOK
  • Josh Cook
  • Volunteers work on the giant snow dragon.

On Feb. 1 and 2, local Josh Cook spearheaded the effort to build a 75-foot-long snow dragon—complete with a fire-breathing mouth—with the help of about 100 volunteers.

"Without three dedicated snow cat sessions, we couldn't have made the dragon like she is," Cook told the Source. "A huge shout out to the cat guys!"

So now, on top of enjoying a bonfire at the shelter, participants will have a piece of living art to enjoy.

The Luminaria starts at 5:30 and goes til 9 pm. When parking at Meissner Sno Park fills up, people can park at Swampy Sno Park and catch a shuttle to Meissner.

Meissner Nordic Community Ski Trails (starting at Virginia Meissner Sno Park)
Sat., Feb. 8. 5:30-9pm.
Cascade Lakes Highway
meissnernordic.org/events/
Donations welcome; Sno Park permit required


